Left Menu

FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj earns AFC accolades with most saves in group games

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:44 IST
FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj earns AFC accolades with most saves in group games

FC Goa's young goalkeeper Moirangthem Dheeraj Singh emerged as the best goalkeeper of the group league round of the AFC Champions League even though his side failed to advance to the knockout stage in its maiden appearance.

Dheeraj, who had excelled during the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup at home, made a whopping 26 saves in five matches to top the goalkeeping chart of the West Zone group league stage.

''Dheeraj Singh certainly made a name for himself on his continental debut, pulling off a tournament-leading 26 saves in just five games, among them a number of memorable efforts that earned high praise from impressed observers,'' the AFC said on its website.

Five West Zone group league matches were held simultaneously at various localised venues last month, instead of the usual home-and-away fixtures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Goa hosted the Group E matches.

The other teams in Group E were Persepolis FC of Iran, Al Rayyan of Qatar and Al Wahda of the UAE. The East Zone group matches will be held later.

Mohammed Al Owais of Al Ahli Saudi FC made 24 saves to stand second, followed by Ahmed Basil of Al Shorta (19 saves), Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri of Esteghlal FC (18) and Adel Al Hosani of Sharjah ( 17).

Dheeraj had also won praise from opposition coaches for his stupendous work under the bar, which had contributed to FC Goa's drawn games against Al Rayyan (twice) and Al Wahda (once).

FC Goa had finished third in Group E behind Persepolis FC and Al Wahda, with three points from three draws and three losses.

The Indian Super League side was on the verge of becoming the country's first club to win an ACL game but conceded an 89th minute goal against Al Rayyan to play out a 1-1 draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Roche India gets emergency use approval for antibody cocktail used in COVID-19 treatment

Drug firm Roche India on Wednesday said it has received Emergency Use Authorisation EUA from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation CDSCO for Roches investigational antibody cocktail used in the treatment of COVID-19. The approval...

Provisional family pension liberalized: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Government has decided to extend the payment o...

We have protocol in place, says British envoy Ellis after Indian G7 delegation contracts COVID-19

After some members of the Indian delegation to G7 tested positive for COVID-19, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Wednesday said that a protocol has been enforced to deal with the situation. Answering queries, he said These a...

Police arrest 14 cybercriminals in Jharkhand

Police on Wednesday arrested 14 cybercriminals and seized 23 mobile phones and 37 sim cards from their possession in Jharkhands Deoghar district, a senior officer said.Fourteen cybercriminals were nabbed from different police station areas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021