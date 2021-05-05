The following are the top sports stories at 1745 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-KOTLA-ACU At Kotla, bookies employed cleaner to do ''pitch-siding'' during one IPL game: BCCI ACU chief (Eds: Completing a sentence in para 14) By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The recently-suspended IPL witnessed potential corruptors plugging an accredited cleaner at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground for doing ''pitch-siding'' which helps ball-to-ball betting, BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit chief Shabbir Hussain Shekhadam Khandwawala has revealed.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-RETURN BCCI to help arrange charter flights for IPL's Australian players via Maldives or SL: CA Sydney, May 5 (PTI) Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley on Wednesday said that the BCCI is working to arrange a charter flight for IPL's Australian recruits, who are likely to stay in Maldives or Sri Lanka before heading back home because of a travel ban on the COVID-19 ravaged India.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-MALDIVES Australian cricketers to reach Maldives by chartered flight Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) Australian cricketers, involved in the suspended IPL, will soon fly to Maldives in a chartered flight and wait there till Australia opens its borders to receive them, an official said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FOREIGNERS-LD RETURN IPL's foreign recruits head home: 8 Englishman back in London; Aussies await Maldives flight first (Eds: Collates relevant stories for a wrap) New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Englishmen were the first ones out with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians awaited an escape to Maldives as IPL's foreign recruits charted their way back home assisted by the BCCI on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-MACGILL-KIDNAPPING Former Australia spinner Stuart MacGill was kidnapped, then released: police Sydney, May 5 (PTI) Former Australia leg-spinner Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Sydney and then released after an hour-long ordeal last month, New South Wales police said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD CUMMINS Looking back, organisers may have tweaked few things: Cummins on hosting IPL in India (Eds: Adding inputs) Melbourne, May 5 (PTI) Australia pacer Pat Cummins feels the IPL organisers, in hindsight, could have ''tweaked a few things'' after deciding to host the league in India amidst a raging COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-BOX-WOM-CAMP Mary Kom, 2 other Olympic-bound women boxers to train at ASI Pune for Olympics New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom, along with two other Olympic-bound boxers, will train at the Army Sports Institute in Pune leading up to the Tokyo Games after the national camp for women in Delhi had to be disbanded owing to COVID-19 cases among pugilists and support staff.

SPO-HOCK-VIRUS-KAUSHIK Former India hockey coach MK Kaushik hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Former India hockey player and coach M K Kaushik has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a nursing home here.

SPO-WREST-OLY-QUALIFIER-PREVIEW Dhankar eyes Tokyo berth as Indian wrestlers make last attempt to qualify for Olympics Sofia (Bulgaria), May 5 (PTI) Handed an opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Games at the fag end of his international career, veteran wrestler Amit Dhankar would go all out when he takes the mat along with 11 other Indians at the World Olympic Qualifiers, starting on Thursday.

