Left Menu

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:53 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1745 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-KOTLA-ACU At Kotla, bookies employed cleaner to do ''pitch-siding'' during one IPL game: BCCI ACU chief (Eds: Completing a sentence in para 14) By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The recently-suspended IPL witnessed potential corruptors plugging an accredited cleaner at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground for doing ''pitch-siding'' which helps ball-to-ball betting, BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit chief Shabbir Hussain Shekhadam Khandwawala has revealed.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-RETURN BCCI to help arrange charter flights for IPL's Australian players via Maldives or SL: CA Sydney, May 5 (PTI) Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley on Wednesday said that the BCCI is working to arrange a charter flight for IPL's Australian recruits, who are likely to stay in Maldives or Sri Lanka before heading back home because of a travel ban on the COVID-19 ravaged India.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-MALDIVES Australian cricketers to reach Maldives by chartered flight Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) Australian cricketers, involved in the suspended IPL, will soon fly to Maldives in a chartered flight and wait there till Australia opens its borders to receive them, an official said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FOREIGNERS-LD RETURN IPL's foreign recruits head home: 8 Englishman back in London; Aussies await Maldives flight first (Eds: Collates relevant stories for a wrap) New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Englishmen were the first ones out with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians awaited an escape to Maldives as IPL's foreign recruits charted their way back home assisted by the BCCI on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-MALDIVES Australian cricketers to reach Maldives by chartered flight Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) Australian cricketers, involved in the suspended IPL, will soon fly to Maldives in a chartered flight and wait there till Australia opens its borders to receive them, an official said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-MACGILL-KIDNAPPING Former Australia spinner Stuart MacGill was kidnapped, then released: police Sydney, May 5 (PTI) Former Australia leg-spinner Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Sydney and then released after an hour-long ordeal last month, New South Wales police said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD CUMMINS Looking back, organisers may have tweaked few things: Cummins on hosting IPL in India (Eds: Adding inputs) Melbourne, May 5 (PTI) Australia pacer Pat Cummins feels the IPL organisers, in hindsight, could have ''tweaked a few things'' after deciding to host the league in India amidst a raging COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-BOX-WOM-CAMP Mary Kom, 2 other Olympic-bound women boxers to train at ASI Pune for Olympics New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom, along with two other Olympic-bound boxers, will train at the Army Sports Institute in Pune leading up to the Tokyo Games after the national camp for women in Delhi had to be disbanded owing to COVID-19 cases among pugilists and support staff.

SPO-HOCK-VIRUS-KAUSHIK Former India hockey coach MK Kaushik hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Former India hockey player and coach M K Kaushik has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a nursing home here.

SPO-WREST-OLY-QUALIFIER-PREVIEW Dhankar eyes Tokyo berth as Indian wrestlers make last attempt to qualify for Olympics Sofia (Bulgaria), May 5 (PTI) Handed an opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Games at the fag end of his international career, veteran wrestler Amit Dhankar would go all out when he takes the mat along with 11 other Indians at the World Olympic Qualifiers, starting on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DBE urges SAPS to assist with probe into learner’s death at leadership camp

The Department of Basic Education DBE has requested the South African Police Service to assist with the investigation into the death of a Grade 10 learner at an Equal Education Leadership Camp.According to a statement issued on Wednesday, t...

Treasury warns of need to deal with national debt limit

The Treasury Department says it will employ extraordinary measures to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt this summer, but officials say those measures could be exhausted much more quickly than normal given the unusual circu...

Trump still banned from Facebook but board calls for company review

Facebook Incs oversight board on Wednesday upheld the companys suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump but said the indefinite suspension was wrong, in a much-awaited verdict that may signal how the company will treat rule-breaking...

Bank stocks gain after RBI announcement

Banking stocks on Wednesday gained after the RBI unveiled a slew of measures to support the economy facing headwinds due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 2.42 per cent, Axis Bank 2.41 per cent, Indusind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021