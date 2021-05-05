Left Menu

SL vs Ban: Three-match ODI series to be played in Dhaka

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played in Dhaka.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:21 IST
SL vs Ban: Three-match ODI series to be played in Dhaka
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played in Dhaka. The three-match series which is a part of the ODI Super League will be held on May 23, 25, and 28, within a bio-bubble stretching between the team hotel and Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Dhaka on May 16, and then the side will complete a three-day quarantine. The visitors will then be playing a practice match on May 21. After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will depart on the following day.

This will be Bangladesh's third ODI series within the ICC's World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently in sixth place after defeating West Indies 3-0 at home in January. Bangladesh then lost to New Zealand 3-0 in March. Sri Lanka who lost to West Indies 3-0 last month, are now in 12th place.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

