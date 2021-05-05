Left Menu

Soccer-Fonseca says it was time to leave Roma, backs Mourinho to succeed

AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has conceded the time was right for him to leave the club after receiving confirmation on Tuesday that he will be replaced by Jose Mourinho at the end of the season.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:10 IST
Soccer-Fonseca says it was time to leave Roma, backs Mourinho to succeed

AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has conceded the time was right for him to leave the club after receiving confirmation on Tuesday that he will be replaced by Jose Mourinho at the end of the season. The Serie A club made the shock announcement of Mourinho’s appointment just over two weeks after he was sacked by English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, and a few hours after confirming Fonseca's exit.

"For me, professionalism is a sacred value. I am as motivated here today as I was on my first day. I want to do my best for Roma until the final day," Fonseca told a news conference. "Mourinho is a great coach, we all know that. I think he will do a great job.

"Speaking honestly, I thought it was time to follow a different path away from Roma." Fonseca's side face Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final in Rome on Thursday, but have a mountain to climb to reach the final after losing 6-2 at Old Trafford last week.

"It's not easy to beat Manchester United 4-0, but I've seen many things happen in football. I believe in everything," Fonseca said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab man shoots dog with rifle, held

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a dog with a rifle in Punjabs Patiala district, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place in Duttal village on Tuesday, Station House Officer SHO Ranbir Singh said, adding a complaint was rece...

Maha: Oxygen leaks from tanker enroute to COVID-19 facilities

A tanker transporting liquid medical oxygen LMO to COVID-19 facilities witnessed a leak due to overfilling in Maharashtras Satara district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place around 6.15 pm on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway ...

Italy travel pass will also be valid for tourists from outside EU -minister

Italys Tourism Minister on Wednesday said the pass that the country will introduce from the middle of May for travellers clear of COVID-19 will be valid also for arrivals from outside the European Union. This will be for everybody, especial...

B'desh temporarily halts new registration for Covid vaccination due to delay in shipments from India

Bangladesh on Wednesday temporarily suspended the registration for COVID-19 jabs due to the vaccine shortage in the country, amid a delay in the timely arrival of shipments from India, a senior health official said.Bangladesh is a prime rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021