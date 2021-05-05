Left Menu

Hockey India condoles demise of former Indian junior men's camper Sanjib Barla

Hockey India on Wednesday condoled the demise of 34-year-old Sanjib Barla, a former Indian junior men's camper.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:21 IST

Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India on Wednesday condoled the demise of 34-year-old Sanjib Barla, a former Indian junior men's camper. He passed away on Sunday, May 2 in Rourkela due to covid-related complications.

"Barla, who was part of the Indian Junior Men's Camp in 2009, played for Odisha in various domestic hockey competitions. The 34-year-old also worked for Western Railways in Mumbai," Hockey India said in an official statement. Expressing Hockey India's condolences to Sanjib's bereaved family, President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "Sanjib was an integral part of the hockey circuit in Odisha and he will be deeply missed by all of us. We are extremely saddened to hear the news of his passing and we extend our deepest condolences to Sanjib's family and friends. May they have the strength to pass through this terrible time."

India registered 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the union health ministry on Wednesday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,06,65,148. The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1, but came down to 3,57,229 cases on Tuesday. As many as 3,780 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,26,188. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

