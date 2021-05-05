SL to tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs beginning May 23

SL to tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs beginning May 23PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:29 IST
Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh for a short three-match ODI series beginning May 23, the country's cricket board announced on Wednesday.
The team, which departs for Dhaka on May 16, will play an intra-squad practice game on May 21 after a short quarantine.
The ODIs -- all day/night games -- will be played at the Sher-e-Bangladesh National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur on May 23, 25 and 28, according to a release from Sri Lanka Cricket.
Sri Lanka will be the second foreign team to tour Bangladesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Indies had toured Bangladesh in January-February for a two-Test and three-match ODI series in Dhaka and Chattogram.
