Left Menu

Soccer-Lecce captain vows to finish season despite tumour surgery

Marco Mancosu, the captain of promotion-chasing Italian Serie B side Lecce, says he is determined to finish the season before finding out whether he requires chemotherapy after undergoing surgery for a tumour.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:17 IST
Soccer-Lecce captain vows to finish season despite tumour surgery

Marco Mancosu, the captain of promotion-chasing Italian Serie B side Lecce, says he is determined to finish the season before finding out whether he requires chemotherapy after undergoing surgery for a tumour. The 32-year-old Mancosu kept his condition secret until making an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I had an operation on March 26. For a tumour. I saw a world that I never thought I would know, I saw terror in the eyes of the people I love," he wrote. Mancosu has been a key player for the Puglia side this season, scoring eight goals in 28 league games to fire them to third place, two points off the second automatic promotion spot with two games remaining.

"The doctors told me my season was finished and that I should think about next year, but after two weeks I was back running on the pitch," he said. "After one month I should have returned to Milan to find out if I needed chemotherapy, but I have not gone yet because I want to do the thing I love the most in the world, playing football, and then we will see at the end of the season. I have already won."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi not receiving enough vaccines: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said the city is not getting enough vaccines, and reiterated if doses are made available in time his government could vaccinate everyone here within three months.He also said the Delhi governme...

U.S. Republicans step up push to oust key Trump critic Liz Cheney

A renewed Republican drive to oust U.S. Representative Liz Cheney as a party leader for criticizing former President Donald Trumps false claims about the 2020 election intensified on Wednesday, as top Republicans including the former presid...

IPL's foreign recruits head home: 8 Englishman back in London; Aussies await Maldives flight first

The Englishmen were the first ones out with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians awaited an escape to Maldives as the now-suspended IPLs foreign recruits charted their way back home assisted by the BCCI on Wednesday.Jos Bu...

Khattar announces medical assistance scheme for BPL card holders seeking treatment in pvt hospitals

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a medical assistance scheme for BPL card holders seeking treatment at private hospitals in the state amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Khattar said his government will provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021