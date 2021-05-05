New York Yankees, Mets to give tickets to fans who get vaccinated at their parks, Cuomo says

New York Yankees, Mets to give tickets to fans who get vaccinated at their parks, Cuomo saysReuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:52 IST
New York's Major League Baseball teams, the Yankees and the Mets, will give free tickets to fans who get vaccinated for the coronavirus at their ball parks before the games, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.
“If you get a vaccination, they will give you a free ticket to the game,” Cuomo said at a press briefing. In a further move toward returning the country's largest city to pre-pandemic normality, Cuomo also announced that tickets to Broadway shows would go on sale on Thursday for performances beginning on Sept. 4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
