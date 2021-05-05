Left Menu

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix

Total distance: 308.424 km (66 laps) 2020 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2020 race winner: Hamilton Start time: 1300 GMT (1500 local) SPAIN The Circuit de Catalunya is celebrating its 31st year as host of what will be the 51st Spanish GP.

Some statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, the fourth race of the season: Lap distance: 4.675 km. Total distance: 308.424 km (66 laps)

The Circuit de Catalunya is celebrating its 31st year as host of what will be the 51st Spanish GP. Sunday's race will have only 1,000 spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton has won five times in Spain (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) and is chasing a fifth in a row there. Other winners are Kimi Raikkonen (2005, 2008), Sebastian Vettel (2011), Fernando Alonso (2006, 2013) and Max Verstappen (2016). The winner at the Circuit de Catalunya has started on pole 22 times in 30 races. Hamilton has started on pole five times.

The only drivers to win in Barcelona and not start on the front row were Michael Schumacher (third on the grid in 1996), Alonso (from fifth in 2013) and Verstappen (fourth in 2016). Alonso and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz are Spain's current drivers.

Ferrari are the most successful team at the Circuit de Catalunya with eight wins. Since the first Spanish Grand Prix in 1951, the Italian team have won the race 12 times. RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 97 career victories, of which 76 have been with Mercedes, from 269 starts. He has been on the podium 168 times. Hamilton has won two of the three races so far. The Briton has also won his last four races from second on the grid.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Mercedes 117, Williams 114 and Red Bull 65. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012. POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 99 career poles. Nobody has won from pole so far in a season with three different pole sitters.

CHAMPIONSHIP Hamilton is eight points ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the standings.

MILESTONE The Portuguese Grand Prix set a record for the most recurring podium with Hamilton, Verstappen and Bottas the top trio for the 15th time. The previous record was Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton scored points for the 150th time as a Mercedes driver. Sunday will be Verstappen's 100th race with Red Bull Racing.

