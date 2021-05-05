Sports News Roundup: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'; Swiss court removes prosecutor in Infantino case and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'

Four-times major champion Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday the proposed Super Golf League (SGL) is nothing more than a "money grab" and he remained committed to chasing major victories on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman, competing at this week's PGA Tour event in Charlotte, North Carolina, likened the proposed rival circuit to European soccer's breakaway Super League project that spectacularly collapsed last week before it could get off the ground.

Swiss court removes prosecutor in Infantino case

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has won his bid to have a Swiss special prosecutor removed from an investigation looking at his undocumented dealings with Switzerland's former attorney general. The ruling by the Federal Criminal Court caps a running legal battle between Infantino and prosecutor Stefan Keller, who in July opened criminal proceedings over meetings Infantino and former top prosecutor Michael Lauber held while Lauber's office investigated alleged corruption in world soccer.

MLB roundup: Astros get earful in loss at Yankee Stadium

Giancarlo Stanton had four hits and drove in three runs, and DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking infield single with two outs in the sixth inning that turned into three runs for the New York Yankees in a 7-3 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was the first meeting between the teams since the investigation into the Astros' cheating scandal was completed following the 2019 season.

NHL roundup: Penguins rout Flyers, grab first place in East

Sidney Crosby registered two goals and an assist as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Tuesday to claim sole possession of first place in the East Division. Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists for the Penguins, who are 7-2-0 in their past nine games. Pittsburgh's Marcus Pettersson added a goal and an assist, while Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and John Marino also scored. Tristan Jarry made 30 saves.

LeBron James 'Chosen One' jersey, Maradona boots head to auction

A high-school basketball jersey worn by LeBron James on a famous Sports Illustrated cover will go up for auction in July among 500 other pieces of sports memorabilia, Julien's Auctions said on Wednesday. James was 17 when he wore the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School jersey on a 2002 cover of Sports Illustrated magazine under the title "The Chosen One." He soon went straight from the school to become the first overall pick in the National Basketball Association draft and has won four NBA championships.

Golf-R&A plans tributes to mark 10-year anniversary of Ballesteros' death

The Royal and Ancient (R&A) will celebrate the achievements of Spanish golfing great Seve Ballesteros on the 10-year anniversary of his death with a trio of tributes, including a feature-length documentary film. Ballesteros, winner of five major championships and one of the sport's leading figures from the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s, died of a brain tumour in 2011.

NBA roundup: Tim Hardaway Jr. ties Mavs' record with 10 treys

Tim Hardaway Jr. matched the franchise record with a career-high 10 3-pointers as part of a 36-point effort to help the Dallas Mavericks rally for a 127-113 victory over the host Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic registered 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Mavericks won for the seventh time in the past nine games. Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and Jason Richardson added 17 for the Mavericks, who trailed by 11 in the opening minutes before outscoring the Heat 68-38 over the middle two quarters.

Olympics-Coe says Tokyo organisers delivered on COVID-19 protocols

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe on Wednesday gave Tokyo Olympic organisers high marks for a marathon test event they staged in Sapporo, saying they were able to deliver both on the operation of the race and on their COVID-19 countermeasures.

The Sapporo Challenge Half Marathon 2021 was held on Wednesday as a dress rehearsal for the marquee Olympic event with less than three months before the Summer Games begin.

Tennis-Medvedev tames claycourt demons to advance in Madrid

World number three Daniil Medvedev's love-hate relationship with claycourts continued on Wednesday as he took out his frustration on the court before overcoming Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for his first career win at the Madrid Open. Medvedev, who has received an opening-round bye in Madrid, said last month clay was his least preferred surface and once again made his feelings clear during the second round match.

Soccer-A Women's Club World Cup "coming soon" says FIFA's Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says a new Women's Club World Cup is being planned as part of a plan to "revolutionise" the female game. In an interview with French sports newspaper L'Equipe, Infantino said he was looking forward to the first edition of the already agreed new 24-team men's Club World Cup but said a women's version was in the pipeline too.

