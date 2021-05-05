Left Menu

People keen to see rest of IPL 2021 staged, but logistics very tricky: Atherton

Former England opening batsman Michael Atherton reckons that staging the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season will be a logistical issue for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

ANI | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:32 IST
People keen to see rest of IPL 2021 staged, but logistics very tricky: Atherton
Former England opening batsman Michael Atherton (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former England opening batsman Michael Atherton reckons that staging the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season will be a logistical issue for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian Premier League Governing Council (GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

"The IPL is obviously worth a lot of money to the global game - I think it brings in a third of the game's global revenue - so people will be keen to see it staged, but the logistics are very tricky for the tournament now," Atherton told Sky Sports. 30 matches of the IPL 2021 season were played out and 30 matches were still remaining in the season. Over the course of the last two days, two KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for Covid-19. CSK's bowling coach L Balaji, batting coach Mike Hussey and one bus cleaner also tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, SRH's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra also tested positive for the virus and these cases and the safety of those involved in the league saw the BCCI put an end to the ongoing season of the IPL. "It became inevitable once the Covid cases got inside the franchises' bubbles - three or four franchises had to go into quarantine or isolation - and, once that happened, the tournament became impossible really," said Atherton.

"Up until that point, they could make an argument that in a pretty horrendous time for India, the IPL was providing a bit of daily respite for people to watch in the evening. That argument held water, just about, but it didn't once the bubbles were breached," he added. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already confirmed that eight of the 11 English players who were playing in the 14th edition of the IPL have returned home after the season was postponed on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Danny Reuben -- head of team communication for the England cricket team -- confirmed that while 8 players are back in the UK, the remaining three players are set to leave India in the next 48 hours. "I can confirm that 8 of the 11 England players in India managed to get on a flight to Heathrow last night and have landed this morning. They will now quarantine in government-approved hotels. The remaining three - Jordan, Malan, Morgan - should leave India within the next 48 hours," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank's Malpass urges rich countries to ease grip on vaccine stockpiles

World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday urged wealthy countries to quickly free up excess vaccines for developing economies that are now facing greater needs, by exporting stockpiled doses and giving up options for future deliveries...

Assam reports 55 COVID-19 deaths, 4,826 new cases

Assam on Wednesday reported 55 COVID-19 fatalities, the highest single-day deaths, pushing the coronavirus death toll to 1,485, the National Health Mission NHM bulletin said.The state also registered 4,826 new COVID-19 cases, which took the...

U.S. tracking China rocket debris -White House

The U.S. Space Command is tracking debris from a Chinese rocket that sent part of a planned space station into orbit last week, the White House said on Wednesday.The United States is committed to addressing the risks of growing congestion d...

Gujarat govt's steps to curb COVID-19 spread 'not enough': HC

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday said the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 was not enough in the present situation and further restrictions need to be imposed while keeping in mind the welfare of peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021