Left Menu

Soccer-Two more games moved from Colombia due to protests

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has moved two more of this week's scheduled games out of Colombia due to a wave of civil unrest in the country. The decision comes a day after it moved two ties to Paraguay because of the unrest. Nationwide anti-government protests have led to more than 20 deaths in Colombia over the last week.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:04 IST
Soccer-Two more games moved from Colombia due to protests

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has moved two more of this week's scheduled games out of Colombia due to a wave of civil unrest in the country. CONMEBOL said the Copa Libertadores game between Junior of Barranquilla and Brazilian side Fluminense, and the Copa Sudamericana tie between Tolima and Ecuadorian club Emelec will be played at venues outside Colombia.

The Copa Sudamericana is South America’s equivalent of the Europa League, while the Copa Libertadores is the equivalent of the Champions League. The decision comes a day after it moved two ties to Paraguay because of the unrest.

Nationwide anti-government protests have led to more than 20 deaths in Colombia over the last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad, Noida add 23 more COVID deaths, over 3,000 new cases

Ghaziabad recorded 13 more COVID fatalities, while neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 10 as the two western Uttar Pradesh districts together logged 23 deaths on Wednesday, official data showed.The death toll reached 288 in Ghaziabad a...

Allocation details of foreign medical supplies to states shared with donors: Sources

Foreign donors providing medical supplies to India in support of its COVID-19 response are being apprised of the allocation of the aid to various states and Union territories, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.As India ...

World Bank's Malpass urges rich countries to ease grip on vaccine stockpiles

World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday urged wealthy countries to quickly free up excess vaccines for developing economies that are now facing greater needs, by exporting stockpiled doses and giving up options for future deliveries...

Assam reports 55 COVID-19 deaths, 4,826 new cases

Assam on Wednesday reported 55 COVID-19 fatalities, the highest single-day deaths, pushing the coronavirus death toll to 1,485, the National Health Mission NHM bulletin said.The state also registered 4,826 new COVID-19 cases, which took the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021