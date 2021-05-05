Left Menu

UPDATE 1-New York Yankees, Mets to give tickets to fans who get vaccinated at their parks, Cuomo says

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:30 IST
UPDATE 1-New York Yankees, Mets to give tickets to fans who get vaccinated at their parks, Cuomo says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

New York's Major League Baseball teams, the Yankees and the Mets, will give free tickets to fans who get vaccinated for the coronavirus at their ball parks before the games, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

"If you get a vaccination, they will give you a free ticket to the game," Cuomo said at a press briefing. In a further move toward returning the country's largest city to pre-pandemic normality, Cuomo also announced that tickets to Broadway shows would go on sale on Thursday for performances beginning on Sept. 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks-sources

Credit Suisse Group AG has told customers in recent months it will no longer execute transactions in shares of cannabis companies with U.S. operations or hold them on behalf of clients, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The Swiss ...

G-7 calls out China over rights at virus-shadowed meeting

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations on Wednesday accused China of human rights abuses and economic mischief, but offered little concrete action to deal with an increasingly forceful Beijing.The top G-7 d...

UP panchayat polls: Etah admin colluded with SP to defeat BJP-backed candidate, claims party

Local BJP leaders staged a sit in here on Wednesday accusing the district administration of allegedly colluding with the Samajwadi Party in the panchayat elections to defeat the candidate backed by the saffron party.The district administrat...

Boeing crash victims' families push for changes at FAA

Family members who lost relatives in the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max met Wednesday with top officials of the Transportation Department to renew their push for the ouster of top federal aviation officials, whom they accuse of bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021