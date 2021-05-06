Left Menu

Soccer-Kerr fires Chelsea back to Women's Super League summit

Striker Sam Kerr scored a goal in each half as Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to move back to the top of the FA Women's Super League on Wednesday ahead of the final round of games.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 00:04 IST
Striker Sam Kerr scored a goal in each half as Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to move back to the top of the FA Women's Super League on Wednesday ahead of the final round of games. The Blues, who have won the Community Shield and Continental Cup and beat Bayern Munich to qualify for the Champions League final on Sunday, are on 54 points, two ahead of Manchester City with a goal difference of 54 compared to City's 51.

Australian Kerr put Chelsea ahead in the 41st minute when Norwegian winger Guro Reiten volleyed in a brilliant cross and although Bethany England failed to connect, Kerr was on hand to slam the ball into the net. Reiten picked out Kerr again seven minutes into the second half. Her initial header was parried by Spurs keeper Rebecca Spencer but Kerr blasted home the rebound for her 20th goal of the season.

Chelsea host sixth-placed Reading on Sunday and Manchester City visit West Ham United, who are ninth in the 12-team league and safe from relegation.

