Left Menu

Soccer-Tuchel masters Zidane as Chelsea go from strength to strength

Thomas Tuchel added Zinedine Zidane to his list of victims as the German's stunning transformation of Chelsea continued on Wednesday with his vibrant side eclipsing Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final in style. The former Paris St Germain coach arrived in January to replace Stamford Bridge great Frank Lampard with Chelsea's expensively-assembled squad lacking identity.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 04:09 IST
Soccer-Tuchel masters Zidane as Chelsea go from strength to strength

Thomas Tuchel added Zinedine Zidane to his list of victims as the German's stunning transformation of Chelsea continued on Wednesday with his vibrant side eclipsing Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final in style.

The former Paris St Germain coach arrived in January to replace Stamford Bridge great Frank Lampard with Chelsea's expensively-assembled squad lacking identity. Lampard loyalists cried foul at the brutal sacking of the club's leading scorer and they were singing his name loudly outside the ground before kickoff on Wednesday.

But with Tuchel having taken Chelsea from ninth in the Premier League to fourth, into the FA Cup final and now into their first Champions League final since 2012, few would deny that hiring the 47-year-old was anything other than a masterstroke. Since Tuchel took charge, Chelsea's record in all competitions is won 16, drawn six and lost two.

Under Tuchel, big-money signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have begun to flourish, young English midfielder Mason Mount has taken his game to another level and N'Golo Kante has rediscovered his best form. Wednesday's 2-0 cruise past 13-times European champions Real Madrid for a 3-1 aggregate win, a scoreline that flattered the Spaniards, was Chelsea's 18th clean sheet under Tuchel.

That statistic could hint at a defensive, cautious approach. But the opposite is true. Tuchel's side produced a dazzling display of fluent attacking football against Real and but for a flurry of missed chances that had the German raging on the touchline it could have been a rout. Zidane was looking to secure his fourth Champions League semi-final progression, a feat managed only by Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti and Marcello Lippi.

But he was out-thought and his team outplayed as Tuchel reached the final for the second successive season having taken PSG to the showpiece last year only to lose to Bayern Munich. He will have to outwit Pep Guardiola in Istanbul as Chelsea take on Premier League champions-elect Manchester City in the second all-English Champions League final in three years.

But he has already proved a match for Guardiola when Chelsea beat City in the FA Cup semi-final. He has also got the edge on Liverpool's Juergen Klopp, Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho this season and could now deliver something very special in the weeks ahead.

"I'm very, very happy that we've achieved this," Tuchel said. "I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to live my life in football. To have this passion as a profession. "I'm more than grateful and to do it on this level. I'm very thankful. We need to wait and see -- hopefully we arrive in Istanbul with a good squad, in a good moment with a good atmosphere. It's not done yet -- we want to go all the way, and that means we will arrive in Istanbul to win."

Werner, whose improvement under Tuchel epitomises the impact the coach has had, said the team is brimming with belief. "What we did today was incredible," Werner, whose first-half goal gave Chelsea control, said. "The rhythm was unbelievable against a team with world-class players in every position.

"We are young but we are not stupid and don't make easy mistakes. We were very, very good today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area of the South Kashmir district during t...

Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in July

Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos rocket company, said on Wednesday it is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private comme...

Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium

A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed a federal eviction moratorium.The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling from the US District Court in...

Atlanta forced to reinstate policeman charged with killing Black man

The city of Atlanta on Wednesday reinstated a police officer fired over the fatal shooting of a Black man last year after an oversight board ruled that he was terminated without due process. The Atlanta Civil Service Board said the city fai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021