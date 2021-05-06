Soccer-Unbeaten Sporting edge closer to Portuguese title

Left Menu

Sporting moved ever closer to winning a first Portuguese league title in 19 years after comfortably winning 2-0 away to Rio Ave on Wednesday.

Sporting moved ever closer to winning a first Portuguese league title in 19 years after comfortably winning 2-0 away to Rio Ave on Wednesday. Top scorer Pedro Goncalves converted from the penalty spot to net for the 18th time in the league this season and put Ruben Amorim's unbeaten side in charge in the 35th minute.

Striker Paulinho put the visitors further at ease with a goal midway through the second half, a minute after the hosts' midfielder Tarantini had been sent off. A third consecutive win for Sporting took them on to 79 points after 31 games. They are nine clear of nearest challengers Porto, who face a testing match away to rivals Benfica on Thursday.

