Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'

Four-times major champion Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday the proposed Super Golf League (SGL) is nothing more than a "money grab" and he remained committed to chasing major victories on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman, competing at this week's PGA Tour event in Charlotte, North Carolina, likened the proposed rival circuit to European soccer's breakaway Super League project that spectacularly collapsed last week before it could get off the ground.

MLB roundup: Astros get earful in loss at Yankee Stadium

Giancarlo Stanton had four hits and drove in three runs, and DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking infield single with two outs in the sixth inning that turned into three runs for the New York Yankees in a 7-3 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was the first meeting between the teams since the investigation into the Astros' cheating scandal was completed following the 2019 season.

LeBron James 'Chosen One' jersey, Maradona boots head to auction

A high-school basketball jersey worn by LeBron James on a famous Sports Illustrated cover will go up for auction in July among 500 other pieces of sports memorabilia, Julien's Auctions said on Wednesday. James was 17 when he wore the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School jersey on a 2002 cover of Sports Illustrated magazine under the title "The Chosen One." He soon went straight from the school to become the first overall pick in the National Basketball Association draft and has won four NBA championships.

Golf-R&A plans tributes to mark 10-year anniversary of Ballesteros' death

The Royal and Ancient (R&A) will celebrate the achievements of Spanish golfing great Seve Ballesteros on the 10-year anniversary of his death with a trio of tributes, including a feature-length documentary film. Ballesteros, winner of five major championships and one of the sport's leading figures from the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s, died of a brain tumour in 2011.

NBA roundup: Tim Hardaway Jr. ties Mavs' record with 10 treys

Tim Hardaway Jr. matched the franchise record with a career-high 10 3-pointers as part of a 36-point effort to help the Dallas Mavericks rally for a 127-113 victory over the host Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic registered 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Mavericks won for the seventh time in the past nine games. Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and Jason Richardson added 17 for the Mavericks, who trailed by 11 in the opening minutes before outscoring the Heat 68-38 over the middle two quarters.

Brett Favre doesn't expect Aaron Rodgers to play for Packers again

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre believes the reported schism between Aaron Rodgers and the franchise is real, and big enough that it is a long shot Rodgers will ever suit up for the legendary franchise again. Reports leaked on the first day of the NFL Draft that Rodgers was miffed with the Packers, specifically their front office, and told some within the organization he'd never play for them again. In a radio interview with ESPN Wisconsin, Favre said he wasn't optimistic Rodgers would return.

Weightlifter Hubbard poised to become first transgender Olympian - report

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after qualifying for the rescheduled Tokyo Games due to a rule change, Inside the Games website reported on Wednesday. The report said Hubbard was effectively guaranteed a spot in the women’s super heavyweight category after the International Olympic Committee approved an amendment to the qualifying system due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysis: Wilson forcing NHL rethink over fighting

The National Hockey League would like fans to be talking about Connor McDavid's push for a 100-point season or focus on Auston Matthews' bid for 40 goals. But they aren't.

Tennis-Medvedev tames claycourt demons to advance in Madrid

World number three Daniil Medvedev's love-hate relationship with claycourts continued on Wednesday as he took out his frustration on the court before overcoming Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for his first career win at the Madrid Open. Medvedev, who has received an opening-round bye in Madrid, said last month clay was his least preferred surface and once again made his feelings clear during the second round match.

Soccer-A Women's Club World Cup "coming soon" says FIFA's Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says a new Women's Club World Cup is being planned as part of a plan to "revolutionise" the female game. In an interview with French sports newspaper L'Equipe, Infantino said he was looking forward to the first edition of the already agreed new 24-team men's Club World Cup but said a women's version was in the pipeline too.

