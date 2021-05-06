Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the Premier League fixtures from May 7-10 (all times GMT). Friday, May 7

Leicester City v Newcastle United (1900) * Leicester have won their last three Premier League meetings with Newcastle, including a 5-0 victory when the teams last played at the King Power Stadium in 2019.

* Newcastle have two wins in their last 11 games and are 17th in the table with 36 points. * Third-placed Leicester are looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Saturday, May 8 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur (1130)

* Tottenham have beaten Leeds nine times in 25 Premier League meetings but only twice away from home. * After three straight wins in March and April, Leeds have drawn two and lost one of their last three league matches.

* Spurs are looking to extend their winning league run to three games in interim boss Ryan Mason's fourth game in charge in all competitions. Sheffield United v Crystal Palace (1400)

* The relegated Blades have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches and were beaten 2-0 when the two teams met in January. * Palace, who are 13th, are winless in their last four league games, losing the last three.

* Four of the last six league meetings between the teams have finished 1-0. Manchester City v Chelsea (1630)

* Chelsea have won 26 of the 47 Premier League meetings between the teams, including 14 away from home. * Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last nine league matches.

* Manchester City have won 12 of their 17 home matches (D2 L3) this season. Liverpool v Southampton (1915)

* Southampton stunned Liverpool 1-0 at home in their previous league meeting in January. * Only three of Southampton's 11 wins over Liverpool have come at Anfield.

* Liverpool are seventh with 54 points from 33 games and face a battle to secure a top-four spot that will ensure Champions League qualification. Sunday, May 9

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion (1100) * The last four meetings between Wolves and Brighton have ended in draws.

* Wolves have won just two of their last seven home games. * Brighton ended a four-game winless run with a 2-0 victory over Leeds United last time out.

Aston Villa v Manchester United (1305) * United have won 36 of the 51 Premier League meetings between the teams, including 16 away from home.

* Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United are undefeated in their last 24 away league matches. * After a bright start to the season, Villa have won just two of their last nine games to drop to 10th in the table.

West Ham United v Everton (1530) * Everton have lost just one of their last 12 away matches in the league, winning eight.

* West Ham have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league games. * West Ham snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 win at Burnley last time out to stay in contention for a top-four spot that will secure Champions League qualification.

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1800) * Arsenal have won 17 of the 25 Premier League meetings against West Brom, including their 4-0 triumph in January.

* Arsenal are currently ninth and on course for their worst Premier League finish since 1994-95 (12th). * West Brom are 19th with 26 points from 34 games, 10 points adrift of the safety zone, and face an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

Monday, May 10 Fulham v Burnley (1900)

* Fulham are winless in their last six league games since a 1-0 victory at Liverpool in March. * Scott Parker's side, who are 18th, have failed to score in five of their last seven home league matches.

* Burnley are looking for back-to-back away wins for the first time since January, when they registered victories over Liverpool in the Premier League and Fulham in the FA Cup in consecutive games. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)