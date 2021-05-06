NZ's IPL-based Test contingent to depart for UK on May 11

Left Menu

New Zealand's Indian Premier League (IPL)-based Test contingent will depart India for the United Kingdom on May 11th - the earliest date an exemption for their arrival in England could be obtained, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Thursday.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand's Indian Premier League (IPL)-based Test contingent will depart India for the United Kingdom on May 11th - the earliest date an exemption for their arrival in England could be obtained, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Thursday. Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, and Mitchell Santner, as well as physio Tommy Simsek, will remain in a secure mini-bubble in New Delhi before departing for the UK, ahead of preparations for the Test series against England, and the ICC World Test Championship final against India.

However, left-arm paceman Trent Boult will return home briefly to see his family before reconnecting with the Test squad in early June, possibly in time to be picked for the second Test against England but certainly in time for the ICC WTC final. Along with the balance of the New Zealand-bound IPL players, support staff, and commentators, Boult is scheduled to depart New Delhi tomorrow on one of two charter flights, arriving in Auckland on Saturday before undergoing managed isolation.

All going as planned, the Kiwi kingpin will leave MIQ on May 22 and will spend a week at home with his family, training at Mt Maunganui before departing for the UK in early June. BlackCaps trainer Chris Donaldson, who has been with the Kolkata Knight Riders, will also return home briefly to see his family before reconnecting with the Test squad.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said Boult and Donaldson return home for the three-week period with the blessing of NZC and the BLACKCAPS management. "We're completely supportive of Chris and Trent taking the opportunity to see their families before heading to the UK," said White in an official release.

"They've always been the consummate professionals and we're more than happy to accommodate these arrangements. We've worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and we're very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time," he added. "Were also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad currently in India.," he further said.

White said the IPL players, support staff, and commentators returning to New Zealand would adhere to all regulatory protocols, including pre-departure COVID-19 tests. The New Zealand-based Test squad members will depart for England on May 16 and 17.

On Tuesday, the IPL was postponed due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases within the bio-bubble. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

