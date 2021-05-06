Left Menu

Champions League: Chelsea beat Real Madrid to set up summit clash against Manchester City

Chelsea has set up a final showdown against Manchester City in the finals of the Champions League after defeating Real Madrid in the second-leg semi-final on Wednesday (local time) here at Stamford Bridge.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 08:14 IST
Champions League: Chelsea beat Real Madrid to set up summit clash against Manchester City
Mason Mount celebrates after scoring goal against Real Madrid (Photo/ Mason Mount Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea has set up a final showdown against Manchester City in the finals of the Champions League after defeating Real Madrid in the second-leg semi-final on Wednesday (local time) here at Stamford Bridge. In the second-leg semi-final, Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 2-0 and as a result, they won the fixture 3-1 on aggregate. The first-leg semifinal fixture between Chelsea and Real Madrid had ended in a 1-1 draw and both teams started off on an even playing field in the second leg.

Chelsea's Timo Werner scored the first goal of the match in the 28th minute and this gave Blues an advantage in the match. No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, the Blues went into halftime with a 1-0 lead. The second-half saw Real Madrid trying their best to register goals, but Chelsea somehow managed to hold them off and this frustrated Zinedine Zidane's side.

In the 85th minute, Mason Mount got amongst the act and he registered the second goal for Chelsea, giving them a 2-0 lead. The goal proved to be the final nail in the coffin and in the end, Real Madrid suffered a 0-2 loss.

Chelsea and Manchester City will now lock horns in the finals of the Champions League on May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Earlier, Manchester City had defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 4-1 in the semi-final fixture on aggregate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Winter Pasture: Book describing hardships endured by ethnic Kazakh herders of Xinjiang now available to wider audience

The hardships of Kazakh herders of Xinjiang in China depicted in the book Winter Pasture will soon be available to a wider audience as the book, first published in 2012 by author Li Juan, has been released in English this year, reported The...

Olympics-Weightlifter Hubbard poised to become first transgender Olympian

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is on track to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after meeting modified qualifying requirements for the Tokyo Games. The New Zealand Olympic Committee NZOC said the Intern...

Philippines to give back donated Chinese vaccine

The president of the Philippines is asking China to take back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after facing criticism for receiving a shot even though it has not yet been authorised for public use in the country.The Philippine healt...

Champions League: Chelsea beat Real Madrid to set up summit clash against Manchester City

Chelsea has set up a final showdown against Manchester City in the finals of the Champions League after defeating Real Madrid in the second-leg semi-final on Wednesday local time here at Stamford Bridge. In the second-leg semi-final, Chelse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021