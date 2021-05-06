Left Menu

On this day in 2009: Rohit Sharma took his first hat-trick in IPL

It was on this day, 12 years ago, when Rohit Sharma took his first hat-trick in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 08:50 IST

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma (file image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on this day, 12 years ago, when Rohit Sharma took his first hat-trick in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). During 2009, Rohit Sharma represented Deccan Chargers and he ended up taking a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians at Centurion.

Deccan Chargers had opted to bat first in the match and the side registered a total of 145/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Rohit also played a knock of 38 runs with the bat. Defending the total, Deccan Chargers was in a difficult position with Mumbai at 103/4 in the 16th over. However, Rohit changed the complexion of the game as he went on to dismiss Abhishek Nayar (1) and Harbhajan Singh (0) on the final two balls of the 16th over.

Then beginning the 18th over of the innings, Rohit went on to dismiss JP Duminy (52) to claim a hat-trick and ensure Deccan Chargers' win in the match. Deccan Chargers ended up winning the match by 19 runs after restricting Mumbai to 126/8. Rohit finished the match with the figures of 4-6 in his two overs.

Indian opening batsman Rohit has won the IPL maximum number of times. He was won the tournament six times (once with Deccan Chargers in 2009 and five times with Mumbai Indians). Mumbai Indians had won the IPL in 2020 as well under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

The IPL 2021 season was postponed on Tuesday due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases within the bio-bubble. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

