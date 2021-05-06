Left Menu

Monterrey downs Columbus to advance in the Champions League

Miguel Layun added a goal in the 71st minute.Monterrey will face Cruz Azul in the two-legged semifinals, which start in August.

PTI | Monterrey | Updated: 06-05-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 09:13 IST
Monterrey downs Columbus to advance in the Champions League

Maximiliano Meza scored twice and Monterrey advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 5-2 aggregate victory over the Columbus Crew.

Monterrey claimed the second leg 3-0 in Monterrey after a 2-all draw with the Crew in Columbus last week.

Meza scored both his goals in the opening half at the Liga MX team's home stadium, in the third and 26th minutes. Miguel Layun added a goal in the 71st minute.

Monterrey will face Cruz Azul in the two-legged semifinals, which start in August. Cruz Azul, which sits atop the Liga MX standings, eliminated Toronto FC 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

Monterrey has won four Champions League titles in the past decade.

The Crew were among five Major League Soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the tournament for club teams in CONCACAF, the confederation for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PGA Tour Champions set for first major of year

Steve Stricker fared well in the last Regions Tradition, rain and all.Stricker has returned to the Greystone Golf Country Club impressed with how the course has held up through the latest rain heading into the first of five PGA Tour Champi...

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.He was 82.Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnos...

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 218,000

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 267 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 3,021 new cases, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 218,007 and cases to 2,355,985.Separate government data published in March sug...

Pro Uyghur body stages protest in Hague in front of Chinese Embassy

A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands by Hague based non-profit group Global Human Rights Defence GHRD and World Uyghur Congress WUC, as part of Doppa Day celebrations on May 5. Every year Uyghur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021