Left Menu

Soccer-Winning Europa League not enough for club like Man Utd, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes said winning the Europa League would signal improvement at the Old Trafford side but success in Europe's second-tier club competition should not be enough for them. but the most important for me is the way we win and we're closer to getting the trophy." Fernandes said he hoped striker Edinson Cavani and midfielder Paul Pogba would remain at the club.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 09:23 IST
Soccer-Winning Europa League not enough for club like Man Utd, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes said winning the Europa League would signal improvement at the Old Trafford side but success in Europe's second-tier club competition should not be enough for them. United have all but booked their place in the final of the competition they last won in 2017, having thrashed AS Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their semi-final tie at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of the return fixture later on Thursday, Fernandes said the team must view the tournament as a launch pad for long-term success. "For us, it's a signal of improvement if we win the Europa League, because last season we didn't win anything. So, if we win a trophy this season it's an improvement - but still not enough for us," Fernandes told reporters.

"When you play for this club, your standard has to be high. For me, the game against Roma wasn't my best, but in numbers everyone will say it's the best I've done because the two goals and two assists was the first time I did it for the club. "I want to improve so I have to do maybe next time two assists and two goals, or three goals and two assists ... but the most important for me is the way we win and we're closer to getting the trophy."

Fernandes said he hoped striker Edinson Cavani and midfielder Paul Pogba would remain at the club. The contract of World Cup winner Pogba, who joined United from Juventus for 89 million pounds ($123.65 million) in 2016, is set to run out in 2022.

Cavani arrived at United on a one-year contract in October with an option for another 12 months but he remains undecided about his future. "Of course, we know they're really important for us, the qualities they have for us are difficult to find on the market for a good price," Fernandes said.

"Everyone knows the team is moving up and with their help too so it's important that we keep our best players and keep improving the team." ($1 = 0.7198 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PGA Tour Champions set for first major of year

Steve Stricker fared well in the last Regions Tradition, rain and all.Stricker has returned to the Greystone Golf Country Club impressed with how the course has held up through the latest rain heading into the first of five PGA Tour Champi...

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.He was 82.Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnos...

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 218,000

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 267 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 3,021 new cases, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 218,007 and cases to 2,355,985.Separate government data published in March sug...

Pro Uyghur body stages protest in Hague in front of Chinese Embassy

A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands by Hague based non-profit group Global Human Rights Defence GHRD and World Uyghur Congress WUC, as part of Doppa Day celebrations on May 5. Every year Uyghur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021