Postponed United-Liverpool clash to be played on May 13

The postponed Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool will now be played on May 13, the organisers have confirmed. Manchester United's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday had to be postponed after fans entered Old Trafford and onto the pitch to express their anger towards the club's owners. The fans even went on to target the Lowry Hotel, where the United players were staying, and blocked the team from making it to the stadium.

"New dates and kick-off times for fixtures in Matchweeks 35 and 37, as well as the postponed match between Manchester United and Liverpool, have been confirmed," Premier League said in an official statement. United was originally slated to take on Leicester City on May 12 but now that the match against Liverpool is scheduled for May 13, the game against the Foxes has been moved back to May 11, reported Goal.com.

The protests at Old Trafford had turned violent as flares, bottles, and barriers were thrown at police, injuring six officers. Manchester United fans have been opposing the Glazer ownership since the American family bought the club in 2005.

United is currently at second place in the Premier League standings, 13 points behind table-toppers Manchester City. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)