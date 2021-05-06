Left Menu

Soccer-Maclaren proves doubters wrong with 100 A-League goals

"And here I am with 101 goals and I don't plan on stopping any time soon."

Jamie Maclaren had the last laugh on Perth Glory when his two goals -- the first his 100th in the A-League -- helped Melbourne City to a 3-1 win over his former club on Wednesday. The prolific 27-year-old Australia striker reached the century milestone in fewer games than any other player, just 144 matches for Glory, Brisbane Roar and City.

It was a considerable achievement for a player who was released by Glory as a 21-year-old with the message that he was not up to A-League standard. "I was deemed not good enough, and as a player you have to sink or swim ... some people wrote me off but that's motivation for me," Maclaren told Fox Sports after the match in Perth.

"I've worked so hard to get these goals and when things weren't going right for me playing for Perth Glory, I knew I had to stay on my path and believe in myself," he added. "And here I am with 101 goals and I don't plan on stopping any time soon."

Wednesday's victory sent City six points clear of Central Coast Mariners at the top of the A-League, having played one game fewer than the early season pacesetters. Maclaren's 22 goals this year have given him a clear lead in the race for the A-League's golden boot with Macarthur FC's English striker Matt Derbyshire in second place on 11.

