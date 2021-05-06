Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal's Aubameyang slowly returning to full fitness after malaria

Aubameyang was sidelined for four games after getting malaria while on international duty with Gabon and spent time in a hospital last month before returning in the team's 2-1 defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League semi-final first leg. "I was feeling just normal, a bit down - I thought that it was the travel," Aubameyang told reporters ahead of the return leg later on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:01 IST
Soccer-Arsenal's Aubameyang slowly returning to full fitness after malaria

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said that his family was worried by his sudden weight loss after he contracted malaria in March, and that he was slowly returning to full physical fitness. Aubameyang was sidelined for four games after getting malaria while on international duty with Gabon and spent time in a hospital last month before returning in the team's 2-1 defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

"I was feeling just normal, a bit down - I thought that it was the travel," Aubameyang told reporters ahead of the return leg later on Thursday. "Gabon isn't so close to here. I felt tired, especially against Liverpool, but I thought it was because of the travel... I had three days in a row, fever, all day and night. After that, I spoke to the doctor." After that, he checked into a hospital, where he was treated for three days and lost 4kg.

"It was a bad moment and my family was a bit scared to see me like this," he said. "I'm lucky I got treatment at the right moment; if you don't treat it quickly it can lead to big problems." Aubameyang scored in his first start since recovering from the illness in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United and said he was looking forward to the Villarreal game.

"In my mind, I feel more than 100% but physically maybe I'm not. Hopefully my body will respond as well but definitely in my mind I'm ready," said Aubameyang, who missed three games this season when his mother was ill. "It's been a bad year, hopefully next year will be different," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical ...

Kenya set to appoint first female chief justice at sensitive moment

Kenyan judge Martha Koome has defended dissidents and helped to write womens rights into the constitution - now shes on track to be the first female chief justice in a country where the role is particularly sensitive. A child of subsistence...

COVID-19: 17 doctors found absent during duty hours in Chapra Sadar hospital, explanation demanded

As many as 17 doctors at Sadar Hospital in Bihars Chapra district have been asked to submit a letter to explain their reported absence from the hospitals COVID-19 isolation ward during their duty hours on Tuesday. Civil surgeon Dr Janardan ...

Pak court asks India to cooperate in Jadhav case

A top Pakistani court hearing the case of death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav has asked India to cooperate in the legal proceeding over the matter, saying appearing before the court did not mean a waiver of sovereignty.A three-member bench ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021