Left Menu

Strempfl beat Kozeniesky, enter final of online shooting competition

Austrias Martin Strempfl beat Lucas Kozeniesky of USA 2-1 to enter the final of the TOPGUN online shooting competition after an intense battle.Martin, an Olympic quota winner, awaits the shooter who will prevail in the second semifinal between reigning Olympic champion Ginny Thrasher of USA and Serbias Milenko Sebic on Thursday.At the start of the match, the odds were in favour of Lucas after a close win against Martins teammate, Berhard Pickl.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:22 IST
Strempfl beat Kozeniesky, enter final of online shooting competition

Austria's Martin Strempfl beat Lucas Kozeniesky of USA 2-1 to enter the final of the TOPGUN online shooting competition after an intense battle.

Martin, an Olympic quota winner, awaits the shooter who will prevail in the second semifinal between reigning Olympic champion Ginny Thrasher of USA and Serbia's Milenko Sebic on Thursday.

At the start of the match, the odds were in favour of Lucas after a close win against Martin's teammate, Berhard Pickl. But it seemed the high-voltage match had taken a toll on the world No. 3 as he failed to maintain the fluency he had displayed at the start.

Martin was not below par in the first match, but Lucas simply raised the bar to a level his opponent could not match. Even though Lucas wrapped it up easily at 10-3, there was ample proof of the pedigree of the two shooters. On three occasions, the two men matched each other with similar scores.

The competition is organised by former India shooter Shimon Sharif.

It was as if roles got reversed in the second match as Martin stepped up admirably with two 10.8s and a perfect 10.9. It was the experience of competing in online competitions since last year that came handy for the tall Austrian.

For the Austrian camp, it was a revenge of sorts for a narrow loss in the last quarterfinal. Happy to make the final, an elated Martin termed the match ''a great fight'' and attributed his win to ''keeping at it despite the poor start''. As for Lucas, he could not rise to the occasion like his opponent. ''I made a few mistakes and lost some points and Martin capitalized on them. It was about pressure also and about how you cope with it and where you end up.'' PTI AH AH ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical ...

Kenya set to appoint first female chief justice at sensitive moment

Kenyan judge Martha Koome has defended dissidents and helped to write womens rights into the constitution - now shes on track to be the first female chief justice in a country where the role is particularly sensitive. A child of subsistence...

COVID-19: 17 doctors found absent during duty hours in Chapra Sadar hospital, explanation demanded

As many as 17 doctors at Sadar Hospital in Bihars Chapra district have been asked to submit a letter to explain their reported absence from the hospitals COVID-19 isolation ward during their duty hours on Tuesday. Civil surgeon Dr Janardan ...

Pak court asks India to cooperate in Jadhav case

A top Pakistani court hearing the case of death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav has asked India to cooperate in the legal proceeding over the matter, saying appearing before the court did not mean a waiver of sovereignty.A three-member bench ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021