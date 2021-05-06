Left Menu

COVID-19: 'Special country' India going through difficult time, says Buttler

Amid the rampant second Covid-19 wave in the country, England and Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler has said that India is going through difficult times and he also urged everyone to stay safe.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:32 IST
COVID-19: 'Special country' India going through difficult time, says Buttler
Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rampant second Covid-19 wave in the country, England and Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler has said that India is going through difficult times and he also urged everyone to stay safe. "India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves," tweeted Buttler.

SunRisers Hyderabad's Director of Cricket Tom Moody also urged everyone in India to stay safe and take all precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19. "To those who are suffering my heart is filled with love for you and your families, I pray for your safety and well-being. Please do what you can to stay at home and be safe. Thank you for your kind support and warm hospitality once again, until we meet again, take care," tweeted Moody.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday had confirmed that eight of the 11 English players who were playing in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had returned home after the season was postponed on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Danny Reuben -- head of team communication for the England cricket team -- confirmed that while 8 players were back in the UK, the remaining three players were set to leave India in the next 48 hours.

"I can confirm that 8 of the 11 England players in India managed to get on a flight to Heathrow last night and have landed this morning. They will now quarantine in government-approved hotels. The remaining three -- Jordan, Malan, Morgan -- should leave India within the next 48 hours," he had said. India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical ...

Kenya set to appoint first female chief justice at sensitive moment

Kenyan judge Martha Koome has defended dissidents and helped to write womens rights into the constitution - now shes on track to be the first female chief justice in a country where the role is particularly sensitive. A child of subsistence...

COVID-19: 17 doctors found absent during duty hours in Chapra Sadar hospital, explanation demanded

As many as 17 doctors at Sadar Hospital in Bihars Chapra district have been asked to submit a letter to explain their reported absence from the hospitals COVID-19 isolation ward during their duty hours on Tuesday. Civil surgeon Dr Janardan ...

Pak court asks India to cooperate in Jadhav case

A top Pakistani court hearing the case of death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav has asked India to cooperate in the legal proceeding over the matter, saying appearing before the court did not mean a waiver of sovereignty.A three-member bench ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021