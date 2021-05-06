Left Menu

Bopanna-Shapovalov reach quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:38 IST
India's Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to stun top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets and reach the men's doubles quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters 1000 tournament here.

This was the 41-year-old Bopanna's first win on the ATP tour in 2021.

The Indo-Canadian duo won their round of 16 match 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on German duo of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the quarter-finals.

''A superb victory by #TOPSAthlete tennis player @rohanbopanna and his partner @denis_shapo who beat World #1 men's doubles pair of Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the @MutuaMadridOpen,'' Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

