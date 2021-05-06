Left Menu

Champions League: Confident of facing Man City in the final, says Tuchel

After progressing to the finals of the Champions League, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that his side is confident of competing against Manchester City in the summit clash.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:45 IST
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo/ Chelsea FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After progressing to the finals of the Champions League, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that his side is confident of competing against Manchester City in the summit clash. Chelsea set up a final showdown against Manchester City in the finals of the Champions League after defeating Real Madrid in the second-leg semi-final on Wednesday (local time) here at Stamford Bridge.

In the second-leg semi-final, Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 2-0 and as a result, they won the fixture 3-1 on aggregate. "No, but it gives us a good feeling, and confidence that we played that semi-final on the edge, we used it because like I said before, I will say it always, for me Bayern Munich with Manchester City are the benchmark and we wanted to close the gap to Man City," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

"This one match in the semi-final, we did that with a very impressive performance and we need that again. It gave us belief and confidence for every game after that because it is the highest level you can face," he added. The first-leg semi-final fixture between Chelsea and Real Madrid had ended in a 1-1 draw and both teams started off on an even playing field in the second leg.

Chelsea and Manchester City will now lock horns in the final of the Champions League on May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Earlier, Manchester City had defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 4-1 in the semi-final fixture on aggregate. (ANI)

