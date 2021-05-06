Left Menu

Should have scored five goals against Madrid, says Chelsea's Mason Mount

Chelsea striker Mason Mount has said that his side should have been able to score five goals in the Champions League second-leg semi-final against Real Madrid.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:57 IST
Should have scored five goals against Madrid, says Chelsea's Mason Mount
Mason Mount celebrates after scoring goal against Real Madrid (Photo/ Mason Mount Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea set up a final showdown against Manchester City after defeating Real Madrid in the second-leg semi-final on Wednesday (local time) here at Stamford Bridge.

In the second-leg semi-final, Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 2-0 and as a result, they won the fixture 3-1 on aggregate. "It was a tough, tough game. They're going to come and give it everything but we worked hard. We should've probably had about five! But the most important thing is we won tonight. We want to go into every game winning it. I can't put it into words. Great performance tonight," Mount told BT Sport, as reported by Goal.com.

"It was 1-0 but that really didn't matter because if they score, they were back in the game. To get that one late on, you can see by the celebrations, it was a massive goal for us and gave us breathing space in the last five minutes. We gave everything and we had that desire to win first half. We had a couple of opportunities where we won the ball and should've scored but we got the one late on and it's great," he added. The first-leg semifinal fixture between Chelsea and Real Madrid had ended in a 1-1 draw and both teams started off on an even playing field in the second leg.

Chelsea and Manchester City will now face each other in the summit clash of the Champions League on May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

