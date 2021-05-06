Left Menu

Canadian boxer Many Bujold fighting for Olympic berth

Mandy Bujold would have preferred fighting this battle in the ring.Instead, the Tokyo Olympics fate for Canadas best boxer lies in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport after her qualifying tournament was scrapped due to the pandemic.Bujold and her lawyer, Sylvie Rodrigue, lost their appeal to the International Olympic Committee earlier this week, leaving CAS as her last chance to box in what would be her final Olympics.I had been hopeful about the IOCs decision, Bujold told The Canadian Press on Wednesday.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 06-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 12:45 IST
Canadian boxer Many Bujold fighting for Olympic berth

Mandy Bujold would have preferred fighting this battle in the ring.

Instead, the Tokyo Olympics fate for Canada's best boxer lies in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport after her qualifying tournament was scrapped due to the pandemic.

Bujold and her lawyer, Sylvie Rodrigue, lost their appeal to the International Olympic Committee earlier this week, leaving CAS as her last chance to box in what would be her final Olympics.

''I had been hopeful (about the IOC's decision),'' Bujold told The Canadian Press on Wednesday. ''But they did not even address the issues in our letter, which is really unfortunate, right? You think of the Olympics and the principles of Olympism, you think about fairness, you think about sportsmanship, you think about all these things that make the Olympics what they are, and make me proud to be an Olympian and to get this response was really tough.'' After a competitive year erased by COVID-19, the 11-time national flyweight champion had been confident she'd clinch a berth at the qualifying tournament this month in Buenos Aires. The event was recently canceled amid coronavirus cases in Argentina.

With no remaining international competitions for boxers from the Americas, athletes were selected on a revised ranking system using three events between 2018 and 2019 — events Bujold didn't compete in because they conflicted with her maternity leave. Bujold's daughter Kate was born on Nov. 5, 2018.

Rodrigue calls Bujold's situation a human rights violation and discrimination case. In the Olympic Boxing Task Force's revised ranking system for Tokyo, ''it's like Mandy has never been ranked in the world,'' Rodrigue said.

''What we say is the fact that they do not accommodate pregnant or postpartum athletes by recognizing their rankings pre-pregnancy, they are violating the rights of the athletes from a gender equity and from a discrimination standpoint,'' she said.

The 33-year-old Bujold had planned to retire after the Tokyo Games, and had already pushed back her departure for a year after the Olympics were postponed to 2021.

''I've been training for this opportunity, for this final moment to kind of close this chapter of my career, and now not even being able to have that opportunity, that's really tough,'' she said.

Both the Canadian Olympic Committee and Boxing Canada wrote letters in support of her appeal to the IOC, Bujold said.

The continental qualifiers were originally scheduled for last March, but were scrapped due to the pandemic. Adding to the frustration, the European qualifying event is still happening next month in Paris. Bujold said a European boxer with an identical story — she had a baby and took maternity leave around the same time — is just one fight from punching her ticket to Tokyo.

Whatever the CAS rules, there was never a doubt Bujold would pursue this battle to the end.

''I think about when I'm preparing for a fight in the ring, I make sure that I do everything possible to give myself the opportunity to win. And, that's exactly what we're doing right now, in a different type of fight,'' she told CP.

Bujold, a two-time Pan American Games champion who was previously ranked No. 2 in the Americas, would be the first Canadian woman to box in back-to-back Olympics. Her Rio Olympics ended in heartbreak due to illness; hours before her quarterfinal bout she was in hospital on an I.V.

Her goal was to close her career with a medal in Tokyo.

Now with everything in doubt, it's not easy some days to go to the gym.

''At the end of the day, I'm trusting Sylvie, I'm trusting her team to fight for me,'' she said. ''So, I need to be prepared and do my part by staying ready, and staying in shape. So until there's a final conclusion, at the end of all of this, I need to just stay ready.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Courts cannot stop media from reporting: SC on ECI plea against Madras HC observations

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the plea by the Election Commission of India ECI against the Madras High Courts observation which stated that the ECI was singularly responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases and officers of ECI be ...

On social media, memories pop up from a pandemic still going

When the pandemic passed the one-year mark, Lisa Phillips wasnt exactly eager to walk down memory lane. She had developed symptoms and quarantined with a suspected case of COVID-19 last spring, lost her mother to the disease in July and bee...

Fitness has been one of the key elements for the team, says defender Surender Kumar

Indian mens hockey team defender Surender Kumar, who has played 135 matches for the national side, feels fitness played a pivotal role in helping the team put up a solid show on their recent successful tours to Europe and Argentina. I feel ...

Treat as representation PIL against overcharging for cremations, ambulances

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to treat as representation a PIL alleging there was overcharging for cremations and ambulance services going on in the national capital during the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.A benc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021