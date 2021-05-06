Fitness has been one of the key elements for the team, says defender Surender Kumar

Indian men's hockey team defender Surender Kumar, who has played 135 matches for the national side, feels fitness played a pivotal role in helping the team put up a solid show on their recent successful tours to Europe and Argentina. "I feel fitness played a pivotal role in helping the team put up a solid performance on both the tours. I don't think we would have had a successful outing in Argentina and Europe if our fitness levels were not up to the mark," said Surender in an official Hockey India release.

He further added: "When your fitness level is up to the mark, you automatically perform well on the field. You know, when you are away from the competition for such a long time, it becomes difficult to maintain such fitness levels. Hence, to keep our fitness level on track, we also gave importance to our physical strength at the camp, apart from technical aspects of the game." The World No. 5 side was pitted against Olympic Champions Argentina and registered 2-2 (3-2 SO), 3-0 wins in their FIH Hockey Pro League tie and secured 4-3, 4-4, 0-1 and 4-2 results in their practice matches.

Speaking about the team's performance against the hosts Argentina, the 27-year-old defender said that the team focused on keeping things simple and played to their strengths without doing anything extra. "It's not that easy to compete in a high-level competition after almost a year, especially against a strong team like Argentina, who had more international exposure than us. We focused on keeping things simple and played to our strengths, without doing anything extra, and I feel it worked out for us on the tour. And, would like to continue doing it in the Olympics as well. So, yeah, it was a good tour considering the fact that we defeated the Olympic Champions on their home soil as well as we got a great exposure before heading into the Olympics," said Surender.

The Karnal-born player, who is with the core group at SAI, Bengaluru further highlighted that the team is working on improving their fitness level. (ANI)

