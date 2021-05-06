Sports News Roundup: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour; Bucks eke out win over Wizards and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'

Four-times major champion Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday the proposed Super Golf League (SGL) is nothing more than a "money grab" and he remained committed to chasing major victories on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman, competing at this week's PGA Tour event in Charlotte, North Carolina, likened the proposed rival circuit to European soccer's breakaway Super League project that spectacularly collapsed last week before it could get off the ground.

NBA roundup: Bucks eke out win over Wizards

Jrue Holiday recorded 29 points, six assists and five rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 135-134 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks won their fourth consecutive game. Milwaukee, which played without Khris Middleton (knee), has defeated the Wizards eight straight times.

MLB roundup: Astros get earful in loss at Yankee Stadium

Giancarlo Stanton had four hits and drove in three runs, and DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking infield single with two outs in the sixth inning that turned into three runs for the New York Yankees in a 7-3 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was the first meeting between the teams since the investigation into the Astros' cheating scandal was completed following the 2019 season.

MLB roundup: Orioles' John Means no-hits Mariners

John Means pitched Baltimore's first no-hitter in 30 years and the organization's first no-hitter by a lone pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1969, and the Orioles defeated the host Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday afternoon. Means (4-0) faced 27 batters but was not quite perfect in matching his career-high with 12 strikeouts. Pat Valaika and Trey Mancini homered for Baltimore, which took two of three games in the series.

WTA roundup: Ashleigh Barty needs 3 sets to advance in Madrid

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty needed one hour, 48 minutes to defeat the Czech to improve to 11-1 in three-set matches she's played in 2021.

Brett Favre doesn't expect Aaron Rodgers to play for Packers again

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre believes the reported schism between Aaron Rodgers and the franchise is real, and big enough that it is a long shot Rodgers will ever suit up for the legendary franchise again. Reports leaked on the first day of the NFL Draft that Rodgers was miffed with the Packers, specifically their front office, and told some within the organization he'd never play for them again. In a radio interview with ESPN Wisconsin, Favre said he wasn't optimistic Rodgers would return.

NHL-Brawls break out as Rangers look for payback on Caps' Wilson

Players from the Rangers and Capitals threw their gloves to the ice and started throwing punches as soon as the puck was dropped in their matchup in New York on Wednesday as the Rangers sought revenge after the Caps' Tom Wilson beat and injured a Rangers' star player in their last meeting. Three separate fights broke out in the opening seconds and others, including one involving Wilson moments after he stepped on the ice, occurred early in the first period in a return to the NHL's "old school" days when brawls were more common and more vicious.

Rugby league-Australian Hayne jailed for sexual assault

Australian rugby league international Jarryd Hayne has been sentenced to five years and nine months in jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at her home in New South Wales state in 2018. A jury in March found Hayne guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent after his first trial in Newcastle ended in a hung jury in December.

Analysis: Wilson forcing NHL rethink over fighting

The National Hockey League would like fans to be talking about Connor McDavid's push for a 100-point season or focus on Auston Matthews' bid for 40 goals. But they aren't.

'My dad was there today': Orioles' Means felt late father's presence at no-hitter

Orioles pitcher John Means said he felt the presence of his late father as he clinched his team's first no-hitter since 1969 on Wednesday, after an exhausting and near-perfect 12-strikeout performance. After firing off 113 pitches to seal the 6-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners, Means' teammates swarmed him near the mound, as the away crowd inside Seattle's T-Mobile Park applauded the rare achievement in professional baseball.

(With inputs from agencies.)