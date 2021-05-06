Left Menu

IPL 2021: Aussie contingent departs for Maldives, Hussey in care of CSK in Chennai

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association on Thursday confirmed that the Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:54 IST
IPL 2021: Aussie contingent departs for Maldives, Hussey in care of CSK in Chennai
Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association on Thursday confirmed that the Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian Government. "CA and the ACA extend their sincere thanks to the Board of Control for Cricket in India for their responsiveness in moving the Australians from India to the Maldives less than two days after the decision to indefinitely postpone the Indian Premier League," CA said in an official statement. Mike Hussey remains in India having tested positive for COVID-19. Mike is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the care of his IPL franchise, the Chennai Super Kings. CA and the ACA will work closely with the BCCI to ensure Mike's safe return to Australia when it is safe to do so. The safety of every individual involved in the IPL was one of the major reasons for the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to unanimously decide on the postponement of the league on Tuesday.

"The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don't wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved," Jay Shah told ANI. On Tuesday, SunRisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha tested positive after there were COVID-19 cases in two franchises on Monday. While two of the members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent tested positive, two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- forcing the BCCI to postpone the KKR-RCB game in Ahmedabad.

With Saha testing positive, the game on Tuesday evening between SRH and defending champions Mumbai Indians also needed to be postponed. This made matters worse as the game between RCB and KKR had already been postponed and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals was also set to be called off as the Chennai unit was in strict quarantine. This finally saw the BCCI postpone the IPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

