Golf-Patty, Atthaya share lead after opening round in Thailand

ANA Inspiration winner Patty, who captured her maiden major last month in her rookie year on tour, rolled in the last of her nine birdies on the par-five 18th hole to surge ahead. The only blip for the 21-year-old on a sweltering day at the Siam Country Club in Chon Buri was a double-bogey on the sixth hole of the Pattaya Old Course.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:05 IST
Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit carded a brilliant eight-under-par 64 to join compatriot Atthaya Thitikul in the lead after the opening round of the $1.6 million Honda LPGA Thailand on Thursday, with the pair ahead by a shot.

The only blip for the 21-year-old on a sweltering day at the Siam Country Club in Chon Buri was a double-bogey on the sixth hole of the Pattaya Old Course. "It was a solid round today. I didn't expect to shoot this low, I wasn't feeling my best," Patty said.

Atthaya also excelled in the heat with two eagles - on the 10th and the final hole - to stay in contention for her first title on the LPGA Tour. "Today it was so hot but I just tried to keep my momentum going, keep rolling the putts," Atthaya, who also shot five birdies, said.

"I gave myself a lot of chances to make birdies, if I made them that's good, if not just continue. I'm used to the heat but I don't know the course that well." Another local favourite Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-times major winner, was tied-third alongside Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen after hitting 65 - a double-bogey on the 18th ruining her chances of joining the pair at the top.

South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo, who won last week's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore as the LPGA returned to Asia for the first time in 18 months, was tied for 54th place after a disappointing round of 73.

