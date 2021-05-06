Left Menu

Spain legend David Villa to spearhead global football operations at Odisha FC

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Thursday announced that it has roped in Spain football legend David Villa to spearhead its global football operations.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:05 IST
Spain legend David Villa to spearhead global football operations at Odisha FC
David Villa (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Thursday announced that it has roped in Spain football legend David Villa to spearhead its global football operations. "World Cup winner and Spanish football legend @Guaje7Villa has been brought in by Odisha FC to spearhead our global football operations," Odisha FC tweeted.

Former OFC Head Coach, Josep Gombau and Victor Onate are also a part of the club's Technical Football Committee along with Villa. Odisha FC had finished at the bottom of the points table for the ISL 2020-21 season with just 12 points from 20 games.

Villa had represented Sporting Gijon, Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid in the domestic circuit during his playing career. Across his club career, Villa went on to win three LaLiga titles, three Copa del Reys. He also won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2011.

The forward then joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York City in 2015. He spent four seasons at the club and then went on to join Kobe earlier this year. For Spain, Villa took the field 98 times and managed to win the Euro 2008 and FIFA World Cup 2010. (ANI)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted to create something that would honour my ancestors: Barry Jenkins on 'Underground Railroad'

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins says his upcoming limited series The Underground Railroad, about a womans struggle to escape slavery in search of freedom in the Antebellum South, is his way of honouring and recontexualising th...

Centre makes it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online

In a relief for people with disabilities, the Central government has now made it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online.The Ministry of Social justice and empowerment has issued a gazette notification for this on Monday. ...

5 companies of police force deployed to implement strict lockdown: Bihar Additional DGP

We have given five companies of police force to Bihars capital to implement the lockdown strictly to curb the COVID-19 infection across the state, said Additional Director General of Police, Jitendra Kumar on Thursday. We have given five co...

WPP partners with Microsoft on Cloud Studio to transform creative content production

British advertising firm WPP and Microsofthave joined forces to transform creative content production via Cloud Studio, a new cloud platform developed on Azure that allows creative teams from across WPPs global network to produce campaigns ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021