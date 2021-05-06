Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Champions League battle rages as Bayern ready to lift league title

We had time to recover mentally and physically." Second-placed Leipzig, on 64 points, still need a point to make sure of their spot for next season's Champions League but their opponents Dortmund, in fifth place on 55 points, have far more work to do. The Ruhr valley club, who also face Leipzig in the German Cup final next week, are locked in a battle with fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, on 56, and VfL Wolfsburg, in third on 57 for essentially two spots.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:21 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Champions League battle rages as Bayern ready to lift league title

Bayern Munich hope to seal their ninth straight Bundesliga title with a win against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday but the battle for a top four spot is raging below them with Champions League hopefuls Borussia Dortmund hosting RB Leipzig. Bayern, on 71 points, will clinch their 31st German league crown and their 30th Bundesliga title since the introduction of the top division in 1963 if they match Leipzig's result or if they win their game.

For the German powerhouse, who surprisingly lost to Mainz 05 in their previous league match, this is the only silverware available this season after winning six in the 2019/2020 campaign, with coach Hansi Flick departing at the end of the season. "We want to wrap up the title quickly and that's our goal," said attacking midfielder Thomas Mueller, who could earn a Bundesliga record 10th league title.

"We are optimistic. In the two weeks without a game we have gotten our hunger back. We had time to recover mentally and physically." Second-placed Leipzig, on 64 points, still need a point to make sure of their spot for next season's Champions League but their opponents Dortmund, in fifth place on 55 points, have far more work to do.

The Ruhr valley club, who also face Leipzig in the German Cup final next week, are locked in a battle with fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, on 56, and VfL Wolfsburg, in third on 57 for essentially two spots. The top four teams automatically qualify for the lucrative Champions League group stage, with Bayern already certain and Leipzig all but through as well unless they lose all three remaining games.

Failure to qualify for Dortmund could prove damaging for the team as they would most likely be forced to sell their top players - Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland - to clubs competing in the top European club competition. But Dortmund have rediscovered much-needed consistency in the past weeks, having now won their last four league games in a row to cut the gap to the top four and revive their hopes of premier European football next season.

They will be without Spanish defender Mateu Morey, however, after his serious knee injury in the German Cup semi-final last week.

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted to create something that would honour my ancestors: Barry Jenkins on 'Underground Railroad'

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins says his upcoming limited series The Underground Railroad, about a womans struggle to escape slavery in search of freedom in the Antebellum South, is his way of honouring and recontexualising th...

Centre makes it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online

In a relief for people with disabilities, the Central government has now made it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online.The Ministry of Social justice and empowerment has issued a gazette notification for this on Monday. ...

5 companies of police force deployed to implement strict lockdown: Bihar Additional DGP

We have given five companies of police force to Bihars capital to implement the lockdown strictly to curb the COVID-19 infection across the state, said Additional Director General of Police, Jitendra Kumar on Thursday. We have given five co...

WPP partners with Microsoft on Cloud Studio to transform creative content production

British advertising firm WPP and Microsofthave joined forces to transform creative content production via Cloud Studio, a new cloud platform developed on Azure that allows creative teams from across WPPs global network to produce campaigns ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021