Left Menu

Olympics-New Zealand fully committed to Tokyo Games, says NZOC president

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) is fully committed to the Tokyo Games this year, with planning progressing for what will be a "vastly different" Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief Mike Stanley said on Thursday. More than 200 athletes are expected to represent New Zealand at the July 23-Aug. 8 Games, and former rower Stanley said it was the duty of his "athlete-led" organisation to help them achieve their dreams.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:03 IST
Olympics-New Zealand fully committed to Tokyo Games, says NZOC president
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) is fully committed to the Tokyo Games this year, with planning progressing for what will be a "vastly different" Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief Mike Stanley said on Thursday.

More than 200 athletes are expected to represent New Zealand at the July 23-Aug. 8 Games, and former rower Stanley said it was the duty of his "athlete-led" organisation to help them achieve their dreams. "We're fully committed to Tokyo 2020," Stanley said in a statement after the NZOC presented its 2020 annual report.

"Planning... is progressing well with organisers and the Japanese authorities committed to hosting a different but still safe and successful Games. "We have a high level of confidence in the work of Japanese authorities supported by the World Health Organisation to plan for and put in place protective measures. Most importantly, our athletes have trained thousands of hours for this."

Stanley, who represented New Zealand at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, said the NZOC is fully aware of the need for effective countermeasures against COVID-19. New Zealand last month began administering vaccinations to athletes ahead of their departure.

"In addition to measures put in place by Tokyo 2020, the NZOC will have its own health protocols to prioritise and protect the New Zealand team environment," Stanley said. "It's fantastic we're underway with vaccination for the team and are most grateful to the New Zealand Government for their support with this, managed isolation and quarantine, and general security and health advice and monitoring."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shikhar Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Indian cricket teams senior opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The 35-year-old batsman was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League that was indefinitely suspen...

Singapore Straits Times publisher to hive off media business

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd SPH, which publishes the city-states main newspaper, said on Thursday it would transfer its media business to a not-for-profit company as the unit struggles with falling advertising revenue and losses.SPH said t...

Chinese naval ships join retrieval efforts for Indonesian submarine

Three Chinese vessels, one with a manned submersible capable of descending to 10,000 metres 32,800 ft, have arrived in Indonesian waters to help retrieve a submarine that sank and broke apart last month, killing 53 on board, an official sai...

Rajasthan: 4 women allege rape by self-proclaimed godman in his ashram   Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Four women have accused a self proclaimed godman of ra'

Four women, three from the same family, have accused a self-proclaimed godman of raping them in his ashram in Jaipur, police said on Thursday. The women filed a complaint against Shailendra Mehta, accusing him of raping them when they used ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021