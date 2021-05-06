Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus and Milan under pressure ahead of crucial meeting in Turin

Now they head to Turin on Sunday for a crucial game in both sides' quest to reach European football's top competition next season. "The team that loses is out," former Juventus and Milan coach Fabio Capello told Corriere della Sera.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:28 IST
Soccer-Juventus and Milan under pressure ahead of crucial meeting in Turin

When the 2020/21 Serie A fixture list was produced last year, few would have predicted that AC Milan’s trip to Juventus with four games to go would be a potential Champions League playoff.

The season has gone sour for both clubs recently. Juve, winners of the last nine league titles, are at risk of a previously unthinkable failure of missing out on a top four spot, having started the season as title favourites.

Milan, meanwhile, had Scudetto aspirations of their own after a superb start to the season kept them top of the table until February. Now they head to Turin on Sunday for a crucial game in both sides' quest to reach European football's top competition next season.

"The team that loses is out," former Juventus and Milan coach Fabio Capello told Corriere della Sera. "It is not just about the league table. I think the psychological repercussions of a defeat would be very heavy.

"They are already not doing well, they are the two teams in most difficulty. Losing the playoff would be a blow." Milan bounced back from two straight defeats to beat Benevento 2-0 last weekend, while Juve struggled to a 2-1 win at Udinese.

However, both sides are lacking in form and confidence and have their fair share of off-pitch distractions to deal with. The Turin club have struggled to find an identity under rookie coach Andrea Pirlo, resulting in incessant speculation that Massimiliano Allegri is set to replace him.

Tensions in Milan came to a head last weekend when a group of hard-line "Ultras" confronted goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, demanding that he either renews his soon-to-expire contract or does not play against Juventus. Milan subsequently froze all contract talks. Both clubs were involved in the ill-fated European Super League project last month, a move that led to 11 Serie A clubs jointly signing a letter demanding consequences for their actions and Milan President Paolo Scaroni resigning from his position on the league council.

To make matters worse, both teams have had to watch on as their major rivals Inter Milan celebrated wrapping up the league title with four games to spare. Five points separate Atalanta in second from Lazio in sixth with four games to go, but the Roman club have a game in hand.

Atalanta, level on 69 points with Juve and Milan, are unbeaten in eight games and travel to already-relegated Parma on Sunday. Napoli, two points back in fifth, slipped up with a draw against Cagliari last time out but are otherwise in good form and face Spezia on Saturday.

Lazio's 4-3 win over Genoa was their 11th home win in a row, a club record, and their seventh victory in the last eight games. The capital club are at Fiorentina on Saturday and have a favourable run-in, making it difficult to predict the eventual top four make-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shikhar Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Indian cricket teams senior opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The 35-year-old batsman was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League that was indefinitely suspen...

Singapore Straits Times publisher to hive off media business

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd SPH, which publishes the city-states main newspaper, said on Thursday it would transfer its media business to a not-for-profit company as the unit struggles with falling advertising revenue and losses.SPH said t...

Chinese naval ships join retrieval efforts for Indonesian submarine

Three Chinese vessels, one with a manned submersible capable of descending to 10,000 metres 32,800 ft, have arrived in Indonesian waters to help retrieve a submarine that sank and broke apart last month, killing 53 on board, an official sai...

Rajasthan: 4 women allege rape by self-proclaimed godman in his ashram   Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Four women have accused a self proclaimed godman of ra'

Four women, three from the same family, have accused a self-proclaimed godman of raping them in his ashram in Jaipur, police said on Thursday. The women filed a complaint against Shailendra Mehta, accusing him of raping them when they used ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021