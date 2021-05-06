Left Menu

IPL 2021: SRH all-rounder Holder urges people of India to battle COVID-19 together

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Jason Holder has expressed disappointment after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:54 IST
SRH all-rounder Jason Holder (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Jason Holder has expressed disappointment after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed. The IPL Governing Council (GC) and BCCI on Tuesday in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021.

Holder also urged the Indian fans to keep fighting the COVID-19 battle as the West Indies all-rounder bid adios to the 2021 season. "Sad that the tournament had to be postponed but always great playing in the @iplt20. To the people of India I urge you to keeping fighting this battle together and I wish you all the very best. @sunrisershyd until we meet again," Holder captioned the post on Instagram.

On Tuesday, SRH wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha tested positive after there were COVID-19 cases in two franchises on Monday. While two of the members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent tested positive, two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- forcing the BCCI to postpone the KKR-RCB game in Ahmedabad. With Saha testing positive, the game on Tuesday evening between SRH and defending champions Mumbai Indians also needed to be postponed.

This made matters worse as the game between RCB and KKR had already been postponed and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals was also set to be called off as the Chennai unit was in strict quarantine. This finally saw the BCCI postpone the IPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

