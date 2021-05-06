Left Menu

Shikhar Dhawan gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The left-handed batsman also urged everyone to get vaccinated as it will 'help us defeat' the coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:56 IST
Shikhar Dhawan gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
India opener Shikhar Dhawan (Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The left-handed batsman also urged everyone to get vaccinated as it will 'help us defeat' the coronavirus. Dhawan also thanked the frontline warriors for their "sacrifices and dedication" which they have shown as the country grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

"Vaccinated..Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus," Dhawan tweeted. Dhawan was playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed. The left-handed batsman on Monday informed that he will be funding the purchase of Haemonetics Apheresis Machine to help people fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dhawan had also urged everyone who's eligible to come forward and donate plasma in order to help people battling COVID-19. Last week, Dhawan said he will be donating Rs 20 lakh and the prize money from all post-match individual performance awards that he will receive in the IPL 2021 to "Mission Oxygen" to help fund the requirement of oxygen amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Alonso focused on speed not struggles ahead of home return

The days of 140,000 fans cheering Fernando Alonso to a home victory in Spain are long gone but the double Formula One world champion returns this weekend firm in the belief he can drive better than ever.The 39-year-old is making his first S...

NHL-Brawls break out as Rangers look for payback on Caps' Wilson

Players from the Rangers and Capitals threw their gloves to the ice and started throwing punches as soon as the puck was dropped in their matchup in New York on Wednesday as the Rangers sought revenge after the Caps Tom Wilson beat and inju...

Shikhar Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Indian cricket teams senior opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The 35-year-old batsman was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League that was indefinitely suspen...

Singapore Straits Times publisher to hive off media business

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd SPH, which publishes the city-states main newspaper, said on Thursday it would transfer its media business to a not-for-profit company as the unit struggles with falling advertising revenue and losses.SPH said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021