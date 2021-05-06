Shikhar Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
The 35-year-old batsman was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League that was indefinitely suspended on Tuesday due to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble.
''Vaccinated. Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus,'' Dhawan tweeted.
Head coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. He got his first jab in the first week of March, when vaccination was made open for all senior citizens.
In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Indian government had last month announced a ''liberalised and accelerated'' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.
Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine, said the government.
