Left Menu

Dhankar ousted; Kadiyan, Malik reach quarterfinals in Sofia

He trailed 0-1 after losing a point on passivity.In the second period he lost another point when he was pushed out by his opponent but as has been his strategy -- Sumit attacks in the closing stage of the bout -- he pulled off a two-point throw to make it even and finally won 3-2.

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:39 IST
Dhankar ousted; Kadiyan, Malik reach quarterfinals in Sofia

Satywart Kadiyan and Sumit Malik kept the Indian hopes alive by reaching the quarterfinals but it was all over for Amit Dhankar, who was ousted from the World Olympic Qualifiers after losing his opening bout, here on Thursday.

Dhankar lost his 74kg Qualification bout 6-9 to Moldova's Mihail Sava. After trailing 0-4, Dhankar put up a spirited fight in the second period, but the Moldovan was up to the task.

Dhankar's defeat means that India will go unrepresented in the 74kg at the Tokyo Games.

This is the last Olympic qualifying event and Satywart Kadiyan (97kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg) are still in the hunt.

Kadiyan won his pre-quarterfinal 5-2 against Evan Amadour Ramos from Puerto Rico. He led 3-0 in the first period, but a take-down move by his rival threatened his chances before the Indian got another two-pointer to win easily.

In his 125kg Qualification bout against Kyrgyzstan's Aiaal Lazarev, Sumit was trailing 1-2 till the last 25 seconds of the bout but got a push-out point towards the ends and won on criteria, when the scores were 2-2.

His next bout was against Moldova's Alexandr Romanov. He trailed 0-1 after losing a point on passivity.

In the second period he lost another point when he was pushed out by his opponent but as has been his strategy -- Sumit attacks in the closing stage of the bout -- he pulled off a two-point throw to make it even and finally won 3-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britains economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Below are quo...

Rangasamy to be sworn in as Pondy CM on May 7

AINRC Chief N Rangasamy will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry at a brief ceremony here on Friday.Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would induct Rangasamy as Chief Minister at a brief session on the precincts ...

India, EU to resume FTA negotiations, EU hopeful of progress on trade irritants

By Naveen Kapoor India and the European Union will resume negotiations on free trade agreement FTA after a gap of eight years. The talks were suspended in 2013 and restarting of negotiations will be a key deliverable of India-EU summit on M...

Ukraine calls on NATO to strengthen military presence in the region

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Thursday to strengthen its military presence in the region and asked the United States to back Kyivs bid for a NATO Membership Action Plan at the Alliance summit in June.We ask for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021