Left Menu

Two weeks after mother's demise, Veda Krishnamurthy loses sister to COVID-19

India women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister Vatsala on Thursday, who succumbed to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:42 IST
Two weeks after mother's demise, Veda Krishnamurthy loses sister to COVID-19
India women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

India women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister Vatsala on Thursday, who succumbed to COVID-19. While the India all-rounder tested negative for coronavirus last month, she had indicated that her sister contracted COVID-19. The India all-rounder had requested everyone to pray for her sister as she was battling with coronavirus.

The past couple of days have been devastating for the Bengaluru-based cricketer as she lost her mother to COVID-19 in April. "Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!!" Veda had tweeted in April.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise dangerously in Karnataka, five cabinet ministers have been appointed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to manage the pandemic in the state. Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britains economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Below are quo...

Rangasamy to be sworn in as Pondy CM on May 7

AINRC Chief N Rangasamy will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry at a brief ceremony here on Friday.Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would induct Rangasamy as Chief Minister at a brief session on the precincts ...

India, EU to resume FTA negotiations, EU hopeful of progress on trade irritants

By Naveen Kapoor India and the European Union will resume negotiations on free trade agreement FTA after a gap of eight years. The talks were suspended in 2013 and restarting of negotiations will be a key deliverable of India-EU summit on M...

Ukraine calls on NATO to strengthen military presence in the region

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Thursday to strengthen its military presence in the region and asked the United States to back Kyivs bid for a NATO Membership Action Plan at the Alliance summit in June.We ask for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021