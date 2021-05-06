The following are the top sports stories at 1700 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-FOREIGNERS-LD RETURN IPL departures: Aussies fly out, New Zealand contingent leaves on Friday (Eds: Collates relevant stories for a wrap) New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Australians flew off to Maldives, the South Africans headed home and the ones from New Zealand waited to be sent back on Friday as the suspended IPL's foreign cricketers bid adieu to India, hoping that the country recovers from the mayhem unleashed by a second wave of COVID-19 cases. SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-DEPARTURE RCB players and support staff leave for their respective destinations New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore's domestic players and support staff entered their home towns from specific pre-identified hubs as the foreign recruits left for their respective destinations via charter flights.

SPO-CRI-IPL-NZ-PLAYERS-EXIT New Zealand's IPL-based Test players to leave for UK on May 11: NZC Christchurch, May 6 (PTI) Four members of New Zealand's Test contingent involved in the now-suspended IPL, including captain Kane Williamson, will leave India for the United Kingdom on May 11 while the rest will make their way back home on Friday, the country's cricket board has announced. SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-HUSSEY-LD AMBULANCE COVID-infected Hussey and Balaji flown to Chennai in air ambulance by CSK (Eds: Fixing syntax in intro) Chennai, May 6 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Mike Hussey and bowling coach L Balaji have been flown into the city from Delhi in an air ambulance as they recover from COVID-19, a top franchise official said on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-VEDA-SISTER-DEATH Two weeks after mother's death, Veda Krishnamurthy now loses sister to COVID-19 New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Indian women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's sister Vatsala Shivakumar has died due to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus.

SPO-CRI-DHAWAN-VACCINE Shikhar Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Indian cricket team's senior opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SPO-WREST-IND-OLY-QUALIFIER Dhankar ousted; Kadiyan, Malik reach quarterfinals in Sofia Sofia (Bulgaria), May 6 (PTI) Satywart Kadiyan and Sumit Malik kept the Indian hopes alive by reaching the quarterfinals but it was all over for Amit Dhankar, who was ousted from the World Olympic Qualifiers after losing his opening bout, here on Thursday.

SPO-ARCHERY-IND-WC Indian archers to miss Swiss World Cup Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) India's Olympic-bound archers will not get to compete in the Stage 2 World Cup in Lausanne as their short-term visa application has been rejected by the Switzerland Embassy.

SPO-SHOOT-OLY-VACCINE India's Olympic-bound shooters, coaches, officials receive COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Many shooters, coaches and officials from India's Olympic-bound contingent received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across cities on Thursday. SPO-HOCK-IND-SURENDER Fitness and keeping things simple were crucial to India's performance during recent tours: Surender Bengaluru, May 6 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team defender Surender Kumar feels high fitness levels and keeping things simple helped the side put up a solid show during its recent tours of Europe and Argentina.

SPO-FOOT-VINEETH-COVID-HELP India footballer CK Vineeth again comes forward to help COVID-hit people New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Known as much for his helping nature as his skills upfront, India footballer CK Vineeth has once again come to the aid of people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and is urging everyone to do their bit.

SPO-TENNIS-BOPANNA Bopanna-Shapovalov reach quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters Madrid, May 6 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to stun top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets and reach the men's doubles quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters 1000 tournament here.

SPO-CRI-COVID-PLAYER-DEATH Former Rajasthan leg-spinner Vivek Yadav succumbs to COVID-19 Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Vivek Yadav, a former Rajasthan leg-spinner and a member of their Ranji Trophy-winning squad, died of coronavirus-related complications.

