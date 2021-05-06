Left Menu

Soccer-Pisa player given 10-match ban for racist abuse towards Chievo's Joel Obi

Pisa player Michele Marconi has been handed a 10-match ban for racially abusing Chievo Verona’s Nigerian midfielder Joel Obi during a Serie B match in December 2020. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced the punishment on Thursday after the case was heard at the FIGC appeal court. Marconi “addressed racist insults to Chievo midfielder Joel Obi during the Pisa-Chievo game on Dec.22,” read a FIGC statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:17 IST
Soccer-Pisa player given 10-match ban for racist abuse towards Chievo's Joel Obi

Pisa player Michele Marconi has been handed a 10-match ban for racially abusing Chievo Verona’s Nigerian midfielder Joel Obi during a Serie B match in December 2020. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced the punishment on Thursday after the case was heard at the FIGC appeal court.

Marconi “addressed racist insults to Chievo midfielder Joel Obi during the Pisa-Chievo game on Dec.22,” read a FIGC statement. Chievo said in a statement after the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw in Pisa, that Obi was “the object of an infamous and disgraceful phrase that has nothing to do with the most basic values of sport, ethics and respect.”

They said that Marconi used the phrase “the slave revolt” towards former Inter Milan and Torino midfielder Obi. Pisa said at the time that the club “distanced itself” from Chievo’s statement, adding the alleged insult was not detected by match officials or the microphones around the pitch.

“Moreover, our player confirmed that he had not addressed any insults to the opposing player, let alone racially motivated ones,” it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britains economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Below are quo...

Rangasamy to be sworn in as Pondy CM on May 7

AINRC Chief N Rangasamy will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry at a brief ceremony here on Friday.Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would induct Rangasamy as Chief Minister at a brief session on the precincts ...

India, EU to resume FTA negotiations, EU hopeful of progress on trade irritants

By Naveen Kapoor India and the European Union will resume negotiations on free trade agreement FTA after a gap of eight years. The talks were suspended in 2013 and restarting of negotiations will be a key deliverable of India-EU summit on M...

Ukraine calls on NATO to strengthen military presence in the region

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Thursday to strengthen its military presence in the region and asked the United States to back Kyivs bid for a NATO Membership Action Plan at the Alliance summit in June.We ask for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021