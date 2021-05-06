Rugby-Sexton left out of British and Irish Lions squad for South Africa

Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton has been left out of coach Warren Gatland's 37-man British & Irish Lions squad for the tour to South Africa from July 3-Aug. 7.

Owen Farrell, Dan Biggar and Finn Russell will be in contention for the flyhalf positions, while the squad will be captained by lock Alun Wyn Jones, who recently led Wales to the Six Nations title. Sexton was a key part of the Lions squad that drew the series in New Zealand in 2017, but has recently struggled with injury. England prop Kyle Sinckler was also a surprise omission.

Backrow forward Sam Simmonds, who has been left out of the England squad under Eddie Jones in recent years, has been included despite not playing a test since 2018. He has been preferred to current England backrow Billy Vunipola.

