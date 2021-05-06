Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-City look to clinch title in Champions League dress rehearsal

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they beat Chelsea on Saturday in a game which is now a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final. Victory at the Etihad Stadium would allow Pep Guardiola's City side to open up an insurmountable 16-point lead over second-placed Manchester United, who have just five matches remaining.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:44 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-City look to clinch title in Champions League dress rehearsal

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they beat Chelsea on Saturday in a game which is now a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final.

Victory at the Etihad Stadium would allow Pep Guardiola's City side to open up an insurmountable 16-point lead over second-placed Manchester United, who have just five matches remaining. But while the title is now a formality for City, the Chelsea game takes on extra significance after the two clubs earned their places in the May 29th Champions League final in Istanbul.

City were hugely impressive in a 2-0 win over Paris St Germain on Tuesday which secured a 4-1 aggregate victory and their first ever place in Europe's biggest club game. Chelsea comfortably dealt with Real Madrid on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge setting up the all-English final.

German coach Thomas Tuchel has had an extraordinary impact on Chelsea since joining the club three months ago and can also look forward to an FA Cup final against Leicester City on May 15. The West London club reached that final by beating Manchester City in the semi-final and that result is fresh in Tuchel's mind.

"This doesn’t give us the upper hand but it gives us a good feeling, it gives us self-confidence," said Tuchel, who has described City as the benchmark for his team. "We wanted to close the gap to Manchester City and in this one match in the semi-final we did in a very impressive performance, and we will need exactly the same level of performance again. But it gave us belief," he said.

Chelsea also have plenty to play for on Saturday as they look to secure a top-four finish and guarantee a place in next season's Champions League. Tuchel's side are currently in fourth place but have just a three-point advantage over fifth placed West Ham United.

On Sunday, Manchester United start a run of three games in five days, with a trip to Aston Villa. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have a crammed fixture list next week after violent fan protests forced the postponement of last Sunday's match with Liverpool.

United host Leicester at Old Trafford on Tuesday with the rearranged Liverpool match 48 hours later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: MI head coach Jayawardene to quarantine in Maldives as Aussie contingent

Mumbai Indians on Thursday informed that the Australian contingent will fly to the Maldives on a special charter flight and will be quarantined for 14 days before the group departs for Australia. Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene...

The Boys star Laz Alonso says Jensen Ackles’ joining hints at a darker Season 3

The Boys Season 3 is under production now. The showrunner Erik Kripke recently informed via social media that a big event will happen in the series. The Supernatural star Jensen Ackles signed a contract to join the production. No doubt Jens...

Govt should allow cryptocurrencies, says Garg

The government should regulate and control cryptocurrencies instead of prohibiting them, former finance secretary S C Garg said on Thursday.Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body Assocham, Garg also said there is undue emphas...

Tennis-Barty gains Badosa revenge to march into maiden Madrid final

World number one Ash Barty swatted aside Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the final of the Madrid Open and exact revenge for her shock loss to the Spanish wildcard last month. Barty, who lost to Badosa in the quarter-finals in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021