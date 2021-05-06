Left Menu

Hockey India extends monetary help to former coach COVID-19 positive MK Kaushik

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:40 IST
Hockey India (HI) on Thursday said it will transfer Rs five lakh to help in the treatment of former India player and coach M K Kaushik who is fighting the battle against COVID-19 in a city nursing home here.

The 66-year-old Kaushik, a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-medal winning Indian team, had tested positive for the dreaded virus last month.

''Hockey India will transfer Rs 5.00 Lacs to the Hospital where Mr M K Kaushik Hockey Olympian is being treated in Delhi on opening of Lockdown in Delhi on Monday 10th May, Mr Eshan Kaushik Son of Mr M K Kaushik has been told about it on phone,'' HI said in a statement.

Despite showing symptoms, Kaushik's RTPCR and RAT tests had returned negative on April 17. However, a CT scan on chest on and pneumonia due to COVID was detected a week later.

''Since then he has been hospitalized and his condition is between, neither stable nor serious. His oxygen level drops drastically at night which is a major issue,'' Eshan had told PTI.

Kaushik had coached both the senior men and women teams. Under his coaching, India men's team had won an Asian Games in Bangkok in 1998.

Also, Indian women team had won bronze medal at the Doha Asian Games in 2006 under his coaching.

He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1998, before being bestowed with the Dronacharya award in 2002. India is battling a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which has been killing over 3,000 people everyday.

